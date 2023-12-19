LCPtracker Announces New Senior Management Team Appointments; Aligns Management Structure to Strategic Objectives to Better Meet Client and Market Needs

ORANGE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LCPtracker, Inc., an industry leading provider of prevailing wage and construction site compliance solutions, will assign new senior management team appointments effective January 1, 2024 to better align its management structure with strategic objectives.

"This announcement underscores our commitment to delivering the best solutions and services to our clients," said Mark Douglas, LCPtracker President and CEO. "In an ever-changing regulatory environment where customer-centricity is of the utmost importance, our agility is more crucial than ever. In the last 18 months, our industry has seen significant shifts in regulations, like updates to the Davis-Bacon Act and the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act, the latter of which supports clean energy construction. We must be more responsive, addressing market needs and meeting customer demands swiftly and with optimal efficiency. This restructure allows us to do just that: accelerate product development efforts, scale more efficiently to enhance our brand promise of fanatical support, and double down on our commitment to providing the highest level of service to the market."

Joining CEO Mark Douglas and the company's c-suite are the following new appointments:

Aliecia Taormina, Chief Product Officer – As LCPtracker's in-house labor compliance subject matter expert, Aliecia brings over 20 years of experience and has held multiple senior-level roles responsible for compliance oversight at a Fortune 200 construction company. Her expertise will heavily influence our product roadmap and help us navigate regulatory shifts seamlessly, like the latest updates to Davis-Bacon regulation and the prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Amanda Hesse, Chief Revenue Officer – With a strong background in driving revenue growth and forging strategic partnerships, Amanda will lead the charge in developing revenue-generation strategies, overseeing sales and marketing efforts, and driving overall business growth.

Mick Galvin, Chief Legal Officer – Mick brings his 30 years of legal and business expertise to bear in his role at LCPtracker. He has a proven track record of navigating complex legal landscapes and finalizing complicated transactions. He will continue to lead LCPtracker's legal initiatives and provide strategic counsel to both LCPtracker's Board of Directors and internal departmental stakeholders.

Kris Vincil, Vice President of Customer Success – As one of the longest tenured employees of LCPtracker, Kris brings a wealth of knowledge of both the company and the industry to her new role. In this capacity, Kris will drive initiatives that elevate customer satisfaction and strengthen client relationships.

Sabrina Alcobendas, Vice President of Marketing – With over 16 years of marketing experience and expertise in technology marketing, Sabrina will spearhead the development and execution of strategies that drive brand visibility, increase market share, and accelerate demand growth.

About LCPtracker

LCPtracker is a leading software solutions provider that helps project owners and construction companies navigate the complexities of Davis-Bacon and prevailing wage compliance on publicly funded construction projects. Our cloud-based solutions allow for the electronic management and tracking of certified payroll, construction site compliance, and workforce demographics. We help government agencies and contractors achieve their labor compliance goals, facilitate the enforcement of prevailing wages, and support workers in carving a path towards a brighter and more sustainable future. Headquartered in Orange, California, LCPtracker is a privately held company. Visit their website at https://lcptracker.com.

