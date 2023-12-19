Dr Biz Boom Joins Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program, Embracing 40 Angels in Pinellas County for the Holiday Season

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Biz Boom proudly announces its participation in the Angel Tree Program, partnering with the Salvation Army to support 40 Angels in Pinellas County during this holiday season.

The Angel Tree Program, an esteemed endeavor by the Salvation Army, makes it possible for individuals and organizations to fulfill the holiday wishes of children and seniors in need.

With over 2,000 Angel Tree applications in Pinellas County this year, Dr Biz Boom 's decision to take on the task of 40 Angels was an easy one with every staff member participating and personally sponsoring an Angel with the goal of spreading joy and hope among those who require support during the festive season.

Through the active engagement of its team members and community partners, Dr Biz Boom aims to make a significant difference in the lives of these Angels. Each tag notes the child or seniors, age and their wishlist items.

A number of boys have requested Squishmellows or skateboards, based on the current batch of tags this year. Barbie remains a popular choice among the girls once more. Our seniors wished for clothes and household items. By fulfilling the wishes of these children and seniors, the organization strives to create heartwarming memories and spread joy throughout the community.

Abby Zakharkin, President of Dr. Biz Boom, expressed her support, stating, "We are honored to collaborate with the Salvation Army for our first Angel Tree Program and support 40 Angels this year. It's a really beautiful thing to be able to give back this holiday season."

For more information on Dr Biz Boom's involvement and their commitment to community service, please visit https://drbizboom.com/about/ .

About Dr. Biz Boom:

Dr. Biz Boom is a specialized marketing agency catering specifically to chiropractors and physicians. Their services are tailored to meet the unique needs of healthcare professionals in these fields, providing strategic marketing solutions to help them enhance their practice, reach a wider audience, and effectively connect with their patients. Focused on community well-being, the organization strives to provide support and resources to those in need, fostering a culture of compassion and care.

