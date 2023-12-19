Caterpillar Successfully Demonstrates to Newmont its Expanding Portfolio of Sustainable Underground Solutions and Technologies

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) has successfully demonstrated its first battery electric prototype underground mining truck, growing its portfolio of battery electric and semi-autonomous technology for underground mining applications. The demonstration for Newmont and other industry leaders, at the company's proving ground in Tasmania, Australia, comes on the heels of the 793 battery electric prototype surface mining truck, which was unveiled in November of 2022.

Caterpillar demonstrates to Newmont leaders its first battery electric underground mining truck at the company’s Burnie Proving Ground in Tasmania, Australia. (PRNewswire)

Caterpillar developed its first battery electric prototype underground mining truck with voice of customer input and support from Newmont Corporation. The companies are collaborating to achieve Newmont's vision of a fully connected, automated, zero carbon emitting, end-to-end mining system.

"This milestone is a reflection of the partnership between our teams at Newmont and Caterpillar, showcasing the impact of strong collaboration in the mining industry," said Rob Atkinson, executive vice president, Newmont. "Achieving this milestone together, combining capabilities and shared values, is a testament to the strength of our strategic alliance."

This battery electric truck will complete Caterpillar's first fully electric underground load and haul solution when paired with the commercially available R1700 XE battery electric loader.

Denise Johnson, Caterpillar's Resource Industries group president said, "This is a milestone for the entire Caterpillar team as we work closer than ever with Newmont to provide more sustainable choices for the underground mining industry."

Caterpillar also completed a demonstration of its growing autonomy and automation capabilities. This technology addresses some of the key safety challenges faced daily by our underground customers, like the risk of collision when moving heavy machinery through dark, cramped spaces. Autonomous trucks can help to enhance mine site safety by removing operators from potentially hazardous or remote sites. Additionally, these features can improve productivity by creating increased visibility for mine site coordinators, enabling more consistent operations for both staffed and autonomous machines.

Johnson added, "We are building on our foundation of industry-leading autonomous solutions for surface operations, along with our deep experience in underground technology, to provide significant improvement in both productivity and safety for underground mining customers."

This demonstration is the latest example of Caterpillar's progress, developing more sustainable offerings for the mining industry, both on the surface and underground.

About Caterpillar

With 2022 sales and revenues of $59.4 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/socialmedia.html.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com.

Caterpillar subject matter experts answer questions from Newmont leaders at the company’s Burnie Proving Ground in Tasmania, Australia. (PRNewswire)

Caterpillar subject matter experts demonstrate semi-autonomous technology at the company’s Burnie Proving Ground in Tasmania, Australia. (PRNewswire)

Caterpillar Inc (PRNewswire)

