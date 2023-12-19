ARCHITECTURAL LINEAR SERIES BRICK WINS 2023 PRODUCT INNOVATION AWARD

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arriscraft, Canada's leading stone manufacturer, using Natural Process technology, is thrilled to announce that Architectural Linear Series Brick (ALSB) has won a 2023 Product Innovation Award from Architectural Products magazine. Arriscraft is the stone products group of General Shale, the North American subsidiary of Wienerberger AG and a leading manufacturer of brick, one of the world's oldest green building materials.

"Over the past few years, our Architectural Linear Series Brick has been selected for many phenomenal designs," remarks Arriscraft's Director of Marketing, Marta Zonneveld, "and we are thrilled that this product has been officially recognized in the industry with this prestigious award. We must acknowledge our clients who have showcased this unique brick in their brilliant designs."

ALSB is featured at Princeton University Residences (TenBerke), Casa Hope (J. Frankl Architects), Residences at Pier 4 Boston (SHoP Architects), and Charlie West and Denizen Bushwick (ODA Architecture), plus several other high-profile projects.

ALSB is a high-quality, calcium silicate masonry product suitable for exterior and interior applications. ALSB features a unique distressed finish and long lengths up to 23-5/8" for an ultra-contemporary finish. Prior to the introduction of ALSB by Arriscraft, very long brick, in a characteristically weathered finish, was available only from European brick manufacturers. This popular brick is manufactured in Cambridge, Ontario, and Fort Valley, Georgia, in a full range of designer colors, with custom colors available.

Arriscraft's calcium silicate brick is made using only sand and lime, with color pigments added. These raw materials bond via a natural chemical reaction, creating stone with the strength, durability and aesthetic characteristics of natural stone.

ABOUT ARRISCRAFT

Arriscraft manufactures a vast range of premium stone for commercial and residential projects, including full-bed Renaissance® Masonry Units and Building Stone, Thin-Clad adhered and clipped veneers, Adair® Limestone and cast accessories. Designers can select from a truly comprehensive line of styles — from old-world to contemporary — in natural colors, with custom applications available.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario (62 miles/100 km west of Toronto), Arriscraft is the stone products group of General Shale, North America's largest brick, stone and concrete block manufacturer, supplying a wide variety of masonry materials for residential, commercial and specialty architectural projects.

General Shale operates 28 manufacturing locations, 26 retail stores and a network of over 200 partnering distributors across the U.S. and Canada. General Shale was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Johnson City, Tennessee. For more information about General Shale, visit www.generalshale.com . For more information about Arriscraft, visit www.arriscraft.com or contact Arriscraft at 800-265-8123 or send us a request at solutions@arriscraft.com .

