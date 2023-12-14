The Trust Project Adds Sites in Key Regions and Communities

PACIFICA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four more news sites in the United States, Canada and Hong Kong have earned the Trust Mark in recognition of their commitment to trustworthy journalism, announced the Trust Project®. They join hundreds of news outlets globally that show and uphold the 8 Trust Indicators® on their pages.

The Trust Indicators® – a "gold standard" in journalism transparency—show who and what is behind a news story. They emphasize practices that ensure honest journalism serving the public interest, including the separation of opinion and paid content from news, the protection of newsgathering from funder or government interests, and a commitment to impartiality, fact-checking and correcting errors.

The Trust Indicators® are now shown for the first time on online-first sites in Colorado and Georgia:

The Colorado Sun , a nonprofit that advances understanding of issues that influence Coloradans' health and happiness;

The Current , which serves Coastal Georgia with independent, in-depth reporting on critical issues;

On the nonprofit, impartial Hong Kong Free Press, the city's only independent English-language newspaper;

And on Xtra, which has offered proud and independent LGBTQ2S+ journalism on politics, culture, health and relationships since 1984.

The Trust Project is grateful to Craig Newmark Philanthropies and Google for enabling us to support each of these sites in the hard work of implementing the Trust Indicators.

About the Trust Project:

The nonprofit, nonpartisan Trust Project is a global network of news organizations that affirm and amplify journalism's commitment to transparency, accuracy and inclusion. The Trust Project created the 8 Trust Indicators ®, a collaborative, journalism-generated and proven standard that helps both regular people and technology companies' machines easily assess the authority and integrity of news. Policies and standards are shaped through user research and enforced independently from the project's funding sources. For more, visit: https://thetrustproject.org/faq/ .

