Norfolk Southern announces 2023 Thoroughbred Sustainability Partner Awards

13 customers and suppliers honored for energy efficiency, innovation, and environmental stewardship

ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) announced Thursday the recipients of its annual Thoroughbred Sustainability Partner Awards. The awards recognize Norfolk Southern partner companies who are leaders in the categories of Energy Efficiency, Innovation, and Environmental Stewardship.

Norfolk Southern Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Norfolk Southern Corporation) (PRNewswire)

The 13 Thoroughbred Sustainability Partner Awards winners are:

Energy Efficiency

Award Innovation Award Environmental

Stewardship Award Honoring corporate programs that achieve significant energy efficiency savings. Recognizing innovations that have significantly contributed to a more sustainable future. Celebrating efforts that promote stewardship of the environment. ConGlobal Dell Technologies Fastenal Künz GmbHLoram Outokumpu Phillips 66 The Greenbrier Companies Schneider Sheetz, Inc. COSCO SHIPPING Lines Evergreen Line HCL Technologies

"Railroads are an essential part of a low-carbon supply chain," said Norfolk Southern Chief Marketing Officer Ed Elkins. "Each year, Norfolk Southern helps our customers avoid 15 million metric tons of emissions and reduce congestion and wear on public highways. In doing so, we are always inspired by our customers' matched efforts to create a greener supply chain. Our Thoroughbred Sustainability Partner Awards recognize their incredible achievements and underscore our shared commitment to lowering our nation's overall carbon footprint."

A cross-department team from Norfolk Southern reviewed applications for their measurable progress during 2022. Winners were selected based on their program's novelty, relevance, and impact. The award recipients collectively demonstrated outstanding achievements toward energy efficiency, innovation, and environmental stewardship.

"Taking strides to reduce our environmental impact goes beyond our own initiatives; it involves actively supporting our partners in reaching their sustainability targets as well," said Norfolk Southern Chief Sustainability Officer Josh Raglin. "This year's 13 honorees stand out as trailblazers in environmental leadership. Recognizing their accomplishments is pivotal as we collectively work towards building a better, more sustainable planet."

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation