Marriott International's Caribbean Properties Plan for 2024 Travel Trends

PLANTATION, Fla., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International's Caribbean properties constantly evolve to keep up with relevant trends and traveler needs. As 2024 trends emerge, properties are excited to share how their unique experiences and offerings align with visitor needs. These programs expand the brand's reach and connection to newer audiences, including Gen Z whose influence in the industry continues to grow.

The months leading up to a wedding are stressful for couples – to savor their engagement, pairs are taking an early honeymoon as an opportunity to grow closer before their wedding. Marriott International provides unique programs across properties to bring the two together before tying the knot. The Ocean Club, a Luxury Collection Resort, Costa Norte provides chic, spacious suites with a private terrace, as well as three resort pools and a spa facility for couples to unwind. Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino , offers relaxing massages inspired by Balinese techniques, beachfront barefoot dinner at Atardi, an adults-only pool with private cabanas and a tiki bar, water sports and more to engage guests.

In 2024, travelers are searching for lower-cost trip alternatives to historically high-cost destinations. In Expedia's 2024 travel trend report, Curacao is described as an affordable alternative to other islands. At Curacao Marriott Beach Resort travelers can choose both tranquil and adventurous paths. Located on 6 oceanfront acres near historic Willemstad, the property offers many excursions such as shore and boat diving, ATV tours, Shete Boka National Park, and the Hato Caves.

Alcohol-free vacations are on the rise as Gen-Z's influence continuously grows. In 2024, more travelers are looking for easily accessible mocktails and detox-focused amenities. Some of Marriott International Hotels and Resorts' delicious mocktail recipes feature ingredients such as chai, fresh fruit puree, aloe vera and more.

"Girl Dinner" took over TikTok in 2023 and has continued evolving out of at-home meals and into restaurants – travelers are now looking for several small bites instead of choosing one entree. Properties offerings include Lulú Tasting Bar at JW Marriott Hotel Santo Domingo , which offers a variety of appetizers to share combining unique culinary cultures. Another is Silver Palm at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman , offering casual bites and traditional afternoon tea during the day.

Travelers now look for any reason to get away, celebrating smaller occasions such as first-date anniversaries, job promotions, half-birthday celebrations and more. These well-deserved, small escapes are easier without passports; therefore, a Caribbean vacation is not out of reach if visitors travel to Marriott International properties in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin. Venture to Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve for breathtaking beachfront views and a variety of experiences such as historical tours, food journeys and nature trails, then make a short hop over to The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas for majestic nearby sites like Coconut Cove, Great Bay and Skinny Beach, and outdoor adventures such as kayaking, scuba diving, sailing, sport-fishing and more.

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with over 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

