Intel® Announces New Core Ultra™ Processors Designed to Deliver Enhanced Performance; YouTube First Look and Learn More Info at B&H Photo

Computer News: Intel® introduces a new family of processors designed to enhance productivity with a new architecture-leveraging AI technology.

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce a new family of Intel® Core Ultra™ processors, designed to enhance throughput and deliver enhanced performance suitable for work and play.

Leveraging a uniquely designed chiplet layout, the Meteor Lake™ family of Core Ultra™ processors utilize four segmented tiles that work in tandem to deliver greater power and efficiency across your system. Using the new Intel® 4 processes, the hybrid design of the Compute Tile's Performance and Efficiency cores is accompanied by the SOC Tile's low-powered island E-cores, assisting with the built-in NPU AI engine intended to sustain AI and AI offload functionality.

Aside from the new NPU AI engine, the SOC Tile also houses protocols that manage 8K HDR resolution delivery, AV1 codec support, native HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1 video standards, ideal for creatives and media consumers. Integrated memory controller and DDR technology optimize throughput for your RAM, ensuring maximum performance. The SOC Tile also manages networking performance with support for Wi-Fi 6E and 7 protocols, ensuring quick upload and download speeds across a variety of frequencies.

Another tile is dedicated to Intel® Arc Graphics™ which works alongside the Media chiplet found on the SOC Tile; this allows both segments to work independently while boosting graphical performance backed by multiple Xe-Cores™. This allows you to enjoy your streaming media and games by providing you with fluid and clear picture quality. Finally, the I/O Tile manages throughput and enables integrated Thunderbolt™ 4 and PCIe Gen 5 technologies, enhancing throughput for your high-powered external peripherals and internal components alike.

