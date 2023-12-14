Cetera Welcomes $148 Million AUA Advisor to Cetera Advisors via Wilde Wealth Management Group

Nicholas Bair latest high-profile advisor to join Wilde Wealth in 2023

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that Nicholas Bair, CFP®, ChFC®** has joined Cetera Advisors LLC via Wilde Wealth Management Group. Bair will assume the role of managing partner leading Wilde Wealth Management Group's new Sun City-Surprise office in Surprise, Ariz. Bair provides comprehensive financial planning and investment advice to clients and had almost $148 million in assets under administration* as of April 30, 2023.

"I have served this region of Arizona for 15 years and am thrilled for the opportunity to provide an independent, holistic approach to wealth management to the people of Surprise and surrounding areas through Wilde Wealth and Cetera Advisors," Bair said. "The culture of freedom, flexibility and specialized support offered through Cetera is unmatched and promises to help me achieve the growth I'm aiming for while continuing to offer the best possible services to my existing clients. I'm happy to be part of this community of accomplished financial professionals."

"Nick embraces our comprehensive, client-centered approach in everything that we do, and his reputation precedes him," said Trevor Wilde, MBA, AIF®, founder and CEO of Wilde Wealth Management Group. "Together, our vision is to offer boutique investment and planning advice in a fiduciary capacity across this community, and to offer clients expanded in-house service offerings from fellow independent, local professionals and specialists in the fields of legal, taxes, risk management, family services, real estate and even insurance. Nick's commitment to client success aligns with our values and we are confident his insights will be instrumental in the continued growth and success of Wilde Wealth."

Bair has more than 15 years of experience in the industry and holds his Series 6, Series 7, Series 63 and Series 65 registrations, as well as the Arizona Life and Health Insurance Producers License. He is a member of the Sun Health Council of Professional Advisors and has earned both the Certified Financial Planner® and Chartered Financial Consultant® designations. Nicholas earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Mansfield University. He lives in Peoria, Ariz., with his wife Suzanne and daughter Alexa.

Bair's affiliation marks the latest addition to a growing list of successful affiliations for Wilde Wealth Management Group in 2023. The group also welcomed Antonio Lopez from Edwards Jones, Jonathan Fagan from Northwestern Mutual, Peter Crimmins from One American Securities and Joshua Rushing from Edward Jones. In total, including Bair, advisors managing a combined $274 million in assets under administration have joined Wilde Wealth Management in 2023.

Wilde Wealth Management Group, and the Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) Cetera Advisors LLC, was recently named to Forbes' annual list of America's Top Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firms.1 Earlier in 2023, Forbes named CEO and Founder Trevor Wilde to its 2023 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List.2 In addition, Wilde Wealth has been named to Barron's 2023 Top 100 Private Wealth Management teams in the country3.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 9,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees approximately $374 billion in assets under administration and $145 billion in assets under management, as of September 25, 2023. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 21,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

*Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera.

**Registered Representative offering securities and advisory services through Cetera Advisors LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

1The Forbes ranking of America's Top RIA Firms, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. The algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings. Basic requirements a minimum of 7 years as an advisor for 1 partner/principal, fully operational as a practice for minimum of 1 year, must incorporate a fiduciary model, completion of online survey and interview with SHOOK, evaluations focused on wealth management. Research summary as of October 2023, 42,643 nominations received, based on thresholds – 23,100 invited to complete online survey – 18,417 telephone interviews – 4281 in-person interviews at Advisor's location – 1,487 virtual interviews. Listing in this publication and/or award is not a guarantee of future investment success. This recognition should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client. No compensation was provided directly or indirectly by the recipient for participation or in connection with obtaining or using the third-party rating or award. Advisory services offered through Cetera Advisors LLC, a registered investment adviser.

2The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors (awarded to Trevor Wilde), developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors with a minimum of seven years' experience and weighing factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings. Research summary as of April 2023 and 39,007 nominations received, based on high thresholds and qualifications – 22,243 invited to complete online survey – 17,546 telephone interviews – 3,557 in-person interviews at advisor's locations – 1,361 web-based interviews. Listing in this publication and/ or award is not a guarantee of future investment success. This recognition should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client. No compensation was provided directly or indirectly by the recipient or participation or in connection with obtaining or using the third-party rating or award.

3Barron's Top 1200 Advisors: Listing in this publication is not a guarantee of future performance or success. Over 4,000 advisors who wish to be ranked fill out a 102-question survey about their practice, data is verified and then applied to a ranking formula. The ranking reflects the volume of assets overseen by the advisors and their teams, revenues generated for the firms, and the quality of the advisor's practices. The scoring system assigns a top score of 100 and rates the rest by comparing them with the top-ranked advisor. Listing in this publication and/or award is not a guarantee of future investment success. This recognition should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client. No compensation was provided directly or indirectly by the recipient for participation or in connection with obtaining or using the third-party rating or award.

