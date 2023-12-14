BigID Named A Leader in Privacy Management Software by Independent Research Firm

BigID received the top score among all vendors evaluated in the personal data discovery, personal data classification, and automation criteria

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leading platform for data security, privacy, compliance, and governance, today announced that Forrester Research named BigID as a leader in privacy management software in The Forrester Wave™: Privacy Management Software, Q4 2023.

BigID received the highest possible scores in 16 criteria, including personal data discovery, personal data classification, emerging tech risk identification, support & customer service, ease of use, alongside 10 other criteria.

The Forrester report states that "when privacy decision-makers think about skills to hire for now, it is a mix of IT, data security, privacy engineering, and data management. That's because today's privacy management needs the ability to observe data as it moves across systems and enforce data controls effectively."

While privacy risk assessments and consent management are components of core privacy requirements, they are "only part — possibly the easiest part — of the challenge," the report notes, and "For privacy to benefit the business, it's necessary that privacy, risk, and security pros have the tools and the expertise required to meet these new challenges."

Forrester noted that "BigID offers some of the best options for automated data discovery, classification, and data flow maps, as well as a range of controls (such as data retention, deletion, and de-identification) that users can provision and enforce through the platform," and that "BigID is a strategic partner for customers, for and beyond privacy. "

Furthermore, BigID received the top score - the only vendor in the evaluation to achieve this - in the personal data discovery, personal data classification, and automation criteria.

"It's more critical than ever for organizations to be able to put security and privacy first - whether that's a part of adopting AI to drive innovation, implement proactive security, or to continue to foster trust with their customers," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO and co-founder of BigID. "As organizations continue to adapt to the evolving regulatory landscape, BigID's platform enables them to take a data-driven, automated approach to their data privacy initiatives, security programs, AI governance, and more - across their entire tech stack and data ecosystem."

About BigID:

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, AI innovation, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 For the 3rd consecutive year, the 2023 Deloitte 500 for the 3rd consecutive year, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards, is a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com .

