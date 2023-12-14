Backpack Healthcare CEO Hafeezah Muhammad Wins Technical.ly Baltimore's "Culture Builder of the Year" Award

ELKRIDGE, Md., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of her leadership and commitment to advocating for underrepresented communities, Technical.ly Baltimore named Hafeezah Muhammad as its 2023 Culture Builder of the Year.

Muhammad is the founder and CEO of Backpack Healthcare , a leading pediatric mental health company providing therapy, medication management and psychiatry to children, teens and young adults.

In 2023 alone, Backpack Healthcare (formerly Youme Healthcare) has rebranded, acquired two companies: the culturally intentional mental healthcare company Hurdle Health and the mental health marketplace SHE Health. The company has also developed an innovative new mental healthcare app, which will launch in early 2024.

Muhammad is passionate about leveraging technology to address critical societal issues, including the youth mental health crisis. While building Backpack Healthcare, she has cultivated a company culture of empathy, collaboration, and personal growth.

"Hafeezah possesses a remarkable knack for eliciting the best from every individual, breathing energy and purpose into Backpack's culture," said Jenny Ryan, Backpack Healthcare's chief clinical officer. "Since I joined as one of Hafeezah's first hires, I've had the privilege of witnessing the culture flourish and steadfastly uphold its integrity."

Muhammad also remains dedicated to advocacy outside of her role at Backpack. She is a founding member of Chief D.C., a private network built to drive more women into positions of power and keep them there, and she serves on the boards of STEM Love and Chimes International.

"When I started Backpack Healthcare, my goal was to establish a company where both our patients and employees could find solace from a fragmented world," said Muhammad. "I envisioned a space where individuals could freely express themselves, embracing our diversity, and recognizing our shared similarities. I am grateful that my efforts in fostering a positive culture are gaining acknowledgment."

About Backpack Healthcare: Backpack Healthcare (formerly Youme Healthcare) is a leading pediatric mental health company committed to addressing the unique mental health needs of young individuals. Through its groundbreaking app and its teletherapy services, Backpack Healthcare aims to combat the escalating youth mental health crisis with accessible, inclusive and comprehensive mental health care. Learn more at www.hellobackpack.com

