Two Nationally-Recognized Bakeries Merging

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid national restaurant closures, a holiday miracle for one beloved bakery. YoYo Donuts owners Alise and Luke McGregor will reopen Thirsty Whale Bakery two weeks after news that it was closing its doors.

The North Minneapolis bakery, known for its custom cakes, gained notoriety after being featured on Food Network's "Halloween Baking Championship" in 2019. After seeing local news coverage of its closure, Alise and Luke McGregor were moved to action. Having owned Minnetonka-based YoYo Donuts since February 2023, which was also featured nationally on Cooking Channel's "Donut Wars," the McGregors plan to operate the bakery mostly unchanged.

"The more we read about the bakery and how sad people were about its closing, we decided to do something," says Alise McGregor. "We're excited to bring this storefront back to life and create synergy between Thirsty Whale Bakery and YoYo Donuts by being able to offer a more complete bakery portfolio."

Citing financial pressure, previous owner Kyle Baker announced he was closing the bakery on social media on December 3rd. He says knowing the bakery will stay in the community means the world to him. Kyle, who is also the head baker, has been invited back to resume his role.

"This is about bakers helping bakers and saving a small business during a time when many are having to shut their doors. We look forward to welcoming customers back next Monday, December 18th," says Luke McGregor.

While relying on in-store purchases and local delivery services for the time being, YoYo Donuts and Thirsty Whale Bakery are also expanding their capabilities to ship products nationally to serve customers across the U.S. Their new baking facility in Walker, Minnesota will bring 11 jobs to the community in 2024.

