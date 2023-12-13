SutiSoft's Enhanced eSignature Solution with WhatsApp Integration and Cutting-Edge Features Transforms Business Workflows

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 Digital signing process is an excellent way to enhance the experience for both customers and employees. SutiSign, offered by SutiSoft, a leading provider of cloud-based business management solutions, streamlines the digital signing process for modern businesses. The cloud-based flexible solution meets the diverse administrative, promotional, customer relations, and employee engagement needs of organizations.

SutiSign integration with WhatsApp (PRNewswire)

"Providing our customers the best eSignature practices is a fundamental aspect of SutiSoft's approach," said ND Reddy, CEO of SutiSoft. "SutiSign offers a distinctive, seamless digital signing experience through its integration with WhatsApp, multi-language support, and customizable features."

WhatsApp Integration Expedites Signing Process

The SutiSign integration with WhatsApp enables users to quickly complete the signing process by easily connecting with signers through the popular messaging platform. The solution sends real-time notifications that directly connect users to agreements, facilitating swift and secure signing. Sharing documents via WhatsApp significantly accelerate transaction speeds, allowing signers to quickly access and sign documents on the go.

Request Signatures in Multiple Languages

SutiSign now offers advanced, easy-to-use tools for signing and requesting signatures in various languages. It allows both senders and signers to choose from 12 available languages, including English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Dutch, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, and more.

Real-Time Task Analytics

The SutiSign's integration with SutiDanalytics helps in tracking and providing detailed insights into the entire document signing process.

Advanced Authentication and Verification

SutiSign's secure authentication methods, including email, SMS (OTP), biometrics, and ID verification such as driver's license or passport, ensure agreements are safely accessed and signed by the intended individual.

Custom Themes and Colors

The latest customization feature enables Administrators to change the colors of elements throughout the solution. This approach facilitates easy adjustments to the appearance of menus, headers, buttons, and various other interface elements.

Legally Compliant and Secure

SutiSign signatures are globally recognized for business transactions, as they comply with stringent legal and security standards such as the ESIGN Act, UETA, and EU Directives, ISO 9001, SOC 1 Type II, and SOC 2 Type II.

About SutiSoft

SutiSoft develops a comprehensive suite of cloud-based SaaS platforms that streamlines the key business processes for enterprises of all sizes. For more information, please visit our website https://www.sutisoft.com/ or call us today at 650-969-SUTI.

Contact

CAROL SLONE,

Media Communication,

carol.slone@sutisoft.com,

(650)969-7884x415

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299904/SutiSign_WhatsApp.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2235192/SutiSign_Platform_Logo.jpg

SutiSign PlatformLogo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SutiSoft Inc.