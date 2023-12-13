Click Launches As The First Digital Trust Network To Combat Fake News

Powered by Nodle and its proprietary ContentSign technology, Click supports C2PA and makes creating authentic content fast, free and accessible for all

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Click, the world's first digital trust network, announced today the launch of its platform and iOS app, via a waitlist. Click enables creators and consumers everywhere to easily create authentic content, and publish truthful photos and videos via an immutable digital proof of authenticity. Authentic content can be shared with the world via a public blockchain that includes verifiable metadata.

Click App: Trusted Camera (PRNewswire)

Click is made possible by ContentSign, Click's proprietary technology which proves the integrity of data from its moment of capture via blockchain. Click can be used by a variety of people including photographers, citizen journalists, reporters, law enforcement, sports fans, paparazzi, content creators and more.

Click works in 3 simple steps:

(1) Click - to capture photos and videos with the Click camera via the Click mobile app. Content captured is automatically C2PA certified.

(2) Swipe - to sign and record a proof of authenticity on the blockchain.

(3) Share - to a public web page with creator attribution (including date, time and location of content capture). Captured content is automatically published on the web and can be shared anywhere from there, on any messenger, website, blog or social platform.

Click solves the common problem of determining whether photo or video content is truthful and authentic. If content does not have verified metadata and authentication via ContentSign, it may not be real and therefore cannot be trusted.

"Now, more than ever before, the world needs a digital trust network to combat fake news and safeguard democracy," said Micha Benoliel, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Nodle, parent company of Click. "We are entering a world where it is unclear if the media we see online is real, completely fabricated by AI or simply outdated and reused intentionally. Everyone should have a simple way to verify content via a trusted free-to-use network, that's open to the public, globally."

Click supports the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) which addresses the prevalence of misleading information online through the development of technical standards for certifying the source and history (or provenance) of media content. C2PA is a Joint Development Foundation project, formed through an alliance of companies including Adobe, Intel, and Microsoft. Click is also a partner of the Adobe-led Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) which focuses on systems to provide context and history for digital media, and Project Origin, a Microsoft- and BBC-led initiative that tackles disinformation in the digital news ecosystem.

Click leverages the blockchain to create a unique cryptographic signature. The blockchain's immutability ensures that once data is recorded, it cannot be altered or tampered with. This makes it a secure and reliable way to store content and its credentials. By signing content with Click and recording a proof on the blockchain, a public record is created that can be verified by anyone. Only signed content can be publicly shared. Anyone viewing the content can verify the content's authenticity easily via Click's public website and Click's mobile app.

About Click

We're Click, the world's first digital trust network empowering creators & consumers everywhere to easily create authentic media content. Click is on a mission to combat fake news and bring truthful photos and videos to everyone via an immutable digital proof of authenticity. Click makes it easy to confirm it's real and actually happened at a specific location, time and via a specific mobile device and camera. This is all made possible by ContentSign, our proprietary technology which proves the integrity of data from its moment of capture via blockchain. Click is the first app to leverage the Nodle network as an app for social good. The Nodle network connects the world by using smartphones as nodes and enables unique network applications for things like public safety, sourcing trusted user generated content, locating assets or accessing remote sensors. Click is for everyone! It's especially useful for photographers, citizen journalists, reporters, law enforcement, sports fans, celebrities, paparazzi, educators, instructors and content creators. Click supports the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) and is a member of the Adobe-led Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI). Download Click today on the App Store or visit us at clickcamera.app. Click for Android coming soon.

Click works in 3 simple steps: (1) Click to capture (2) Swipe to sign (3) Share to social (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nodle