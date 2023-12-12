NaaS and CANGO Jointly Release the "Initiative on Sustainability of Enterprise-Community Integration in the Middle East"

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the era of globalization, companies play an important role in helping solving social problems, and promoting social progress and sustainability while creating economic value. In this sense, it is an important task for all countries worldwide to promote enterprise-community integration and development.

In order to further enterprise-community integration, and strengthen synergy of countries in this respect, NaaS and China Association for NGO Cooperation (hereinafter referred to as CANGO) jointly put forward "initiative on sustainability of enterprise-community integration in the Middle East"during COP28 Dubai on December 8, under the witness of Wang Xiangyi, Secretary-General of CANGO, Shereen Zorba, Head of the UN Science-Policy-Business Forum (UN-SPBF), Zhai Yubo, General Manager of NewLink Carbon Neutrality Business Division, Rashid Deloh, Senior Advisor to Dubai Chambers and other representatives of NGOs, international organizations and companies.

As the highlight of the press conference, White paper on Carbon Inclusive Development (hereinafter referred to as the Whitepaper), summarizing China's latest research findings in inclusive carbon development, was published globally. It's the brainchild of 10 organizations, including NaaS, China Carbon Neutrality Forum, Chengdu "Tianfu Carbon Credits"Platform, Qingdao"Qingtanxing"Platform, Wuhan Carbon Inclusion Platform "Zero Carbon Together", Alibaba Cloud Energy Expert, SGS, China UnionPay Merchant Services, MioTech and ZEEKR.

Known as the first of its kind in China and globally, primarily focusing on industry participation and user behavior analysis within the field of carbon inclusivity. It gives full account of the background of China's carbon inclusion development, projects and use cases of emissions reductions through carbon inclusion, platform/mechanism analysis, user behavior analysis, transaction patterns and applications thereof. It sheds light on China's practice and reflection of green and low-carbon sustainability in response to the global challenge of climate change.

Since "dual-carbon" goals was proposed in China, all provinces and municipalities have been actively engaged in the development of the carbon inclusion mechanism, which has been well recognized as an effective means to mobilize the public to carry out low-carbon, zero-carbon and negative-carbon actions. Based on practical experience, green mobility is so far the most extensive scenario of carbon reductions through carbon inclusion in China. This scenario is also favored by the public, with engagement of 66.57%. In the process, government agencies and companies create new carbon inclusion models, and types of transactions and incentives, laying a solid foundation for China's carbon inclusion development.

Zhai Yubo, General Manager of NewLink Carbon Neutrality Business Division, said, "In order to allow carbon inclusion mechanism to play a greater role in inspiring public engagement in saving energy and reducing carbon emissions, synergy of national authorities, enterprises, social organizations and the public is essential for forming a sound pattern in which everyone plays a part. This also necessitates strengthening cooperation with other countries and regions and establishing an international cooperation mechanism in this respect, with a view to jointly promoting global low carbon development."

In such context, NaaS and CANGO, by taking advantage of their own practices and strengths as a Chinese firm and NGO, respectively, jointly released the "initiative on sustainability of enterprise-community integration in the Middle East" with the aim to spur traditional businesses and social undertakings in the Middle East into reciprocity and win-win cooperation and serve to realizing sustainable development goals (SDGs).

As specified in the initiative, NaaS pledges to: take the lead in institutionalizing regular exchange and giving intellectual support to enterprise-community integration in the Middle East; build up capabilities through cooperation, best practice sharing and technical assistance, depending on practical needs of companies in the Middle East; leveraging its own practical experience, deliver carbon-neutral solutions to companies and establishments in the Middle East and provide a wider selection of carbon emissions reduction alternatives to local firms, thereby helping them better fulfill social responsibility and cope with challenge of climate change.

CANGO pledges: engage in exchange of experience with NaaS, and back up policy making in sustainability in the Middle East; carry out all manner of activities for promoting low carbon lifestyle in the Middle East, in an attempt to capture public attention to carbon neutrality; set up a platform for communication between Chinese companies and their Middle East counterparts, to promote sustainability in the Middle East and propel the world to achieve carbon neutrality.

Media Contact:

Sabrina Wang

+86-18610722511

wangxuedong@newlink.com

View original content:

SOURCE NaaS Technology Inc.