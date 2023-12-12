Ameritas names new chief financial officer

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michele Wu has been named senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, Ameritas announced. She will oversee accounting and finance, corporate actuarial and capital management at Ameritas.

Wu most recently served as chief financial officer for Principal Hong Kong, a member company of Principal Financial Group. Prior to being in Hong Kong, she held the director of capital markets position for Principal (Des Moines) as well as financial controller – head of international tax. Her experience also includes being a tax director in the Mergers and Acquisitions practice for Price Waterhouse Coopers in New York.

Sue Wilkinson, current executive vice president, CFO and treasurer, will move to president and chief operating officer effective Jan. 2, 2024.

About Michele Wu

Wu received her bachelor's degree in economics from Xiamen University in China and her master's degree in accounting/tax from the Kogod Business School of the American University in Washington, D.C. She is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in Georgia and New York. A first-generation immigrant fluent in Mandarin Chinese, Wu serves as a mentor for international students and young professionals. She has also served as the founding board member of the Ames Chinese Language Academy. Wu also has experience serving on the finance and insurance committees of the American Chamber of Commerce of Hong Kong and on the boards of two Hong Kong companies.

About Ameritas

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; and retirement plans. For more information, visit ameritas.com.

Contact:

Derek Rayment, Sr. Media Relations Specialist

Ameritas Life Insurance Corp.

Phone: 402-467-7850

derek.rayment@ameritas.com

