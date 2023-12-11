Tom Barrow Co., Atlanta, GA, Acquires R.F. Peck Co., Inc.

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Barrow Co. is pleased to announce its acquisition of R. F. Peck Co., Inc.

"Tom Barrow Co. and R.F. Peck share a similar history with strong founders and a commitment to long-term relationships."

R. F. Peck services customers across New York, Vermont, and Massachusetts and represents more than thirty top manufacturers with a diversified product portfolio. Its business includes engineering and owner support, service, filtration, and warehouse sales.

R. F. Peck will continue to operate as an independent brand and will be led by long-time R. F. Peck principals, Terry Seery and Jim Browe.

"Tom Barrow Co. and R. F. Peck share a similar history with strong founders and a commitment to long-term relationships with their customers and supplier partners," shares Mike Shea, president, Tom Barrow Co. "We look forward to growing and strengthening R. F. Peck's presence in the Northeast and continuing to serve their great customers. Terry Seery and Jim Browe are also investing in the business as equity holders, and together, we are committed to the long-term growth of the business."

"We're excited to work with Tom Barrow Co., while continuing the legacy and reputation of R.F. Peck," states Jim Browe, newly appointed president of R.F. Peck. "With this partnership, we will be leveraging technology and systems to better serve and grow with our customers."

Tom Barrow Co. and R.F. Peck are both leading providers in their respective regions and have served the commercial HVAC industry for a combined 133 years.

About Tom Barrow Co.

As the leading provider of HVAC solutions in the Southeast, Tom Barrow Co. offers clients unmatched industry expertise and integrated services through benefit-driven collaboration with design, engineering, and service professionals and the exceptional manufacturing companies Tom Barrow Co. proudly represents. Its experienced team of sales engineers works closely with mechanical engineers, architects, building owners, contractors, and other professionals in the selection and application of a wide range of products to provide the best in HVAC solutions ranging from energy efficiency to air disinfection. From new construction to retrofits, Tom Barrow's integrated services and industry-leading manufacturers allow them to offer the best solutions to clients. www.TomBarrow.com. Tom Barrow Co. is an Ardian portfolio company. Ardian is a world-leading private investment house, managing or advising $150bn of assets on behalf of more than 1,400 clients globally. www.ardian.com.

About R.F. Peck

R.F. Peck is a diversified manufacturers' representative specializing in the distribution, filtration, measurement, and control of airflow, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment. Through the company's affiliation with quality manufacturers, R.F. Peck offers support to architects, engineers, designers, and contractors by providing high-quality equipment, competitive pricing, and prompt service. As part of this transaction, R.F. Peck is now R.F. Peck HVAC, LLC. www.rfpeck.com

