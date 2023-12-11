Tampa General Hospital's Stacey Brandt Recognized as a Top Health System Chief Strategy Officer in 2023 by Becker's Hospital Review

Brandt, Tampa General Hospital's EVP and chief administrative officer, was recognized by Becker's Hospital Review for her strategic leadership and health care innovation in 2023.

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stacey Brandt, executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Tampa General Hospital (TGH), has been named one of 65 Health System Chief Strategy Officers (CSOs) to Know in 2023 by Becker's Hospital Review, and is one of only two CSOs in the State of Florida to earn this recognition.

Tampa General Hospital logo. (PRNewsFoto/Tampa General Hospital) (PRNewswire)

"Stacey's exceptional leadership, intelligence and outstanding strategic acumen enable her to identify the best growth opportunities at Tampa General, devise the right tactics to fully realize those opportunities and execute them flawlessly," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "She is a convener, an outstanding and compassionate leader and a true collaborator. Stacey plays a crucial role in driving our organization's success and propelling us forward. I cannot think of anyone more deserving of this recognition than Stacey."

At TGH, Brandt oversees the development and execution of Florida Health Sciences Center's strategy, market planning and growth, marketing, public relations, physician business development, service lines, health care transformation, process engineering, external affairs, and project and program management. She also serves as the architect of Tampa General's new five-year strategic plan, leading the planning process as well as overseeing its governance and execution.

Brandt has a proven track record of success in designing and executing marketing, business development, and service line strategies. Under her leadership, Tampa General's market share grew from 19% to 24% in five years, becoming the consistent market leader. Additionally, she leads the organization's strategic partnership development and data-driven strategic plan governance. Under her leadership, the development and launch of 15 service lines contributed to Tampa General's $1B total net operating revenue growth over the last five years.

Brandt most recently developed the organization's five-year strategic plan and leads its governance and execution in her role on the CEO Cabinet. She also successfully led efforts to determine payer and provider collaborative readiness, which included leading a workgroup from Tampa General and Florida Blue/GuideWell to create an action plan focused on collaborative activities. Dedicated to innovation, Brandt has played a key role in driving the growth of the academic health system. Her unwavering commitment to strategic vision has made a lasting impact on the organization and the community it serves.

"It's an honor to be acknowledged by Becker's Hospital Review amongst an incredible group of industry peers, and a privilege to work alongside our amazing team here at Tampa General," Brandt said. "It's an exciting time to be a part of this exceptional organization. Thanks to the team's collective hard work and the sheer dedication of everyone across TGH, I know we will continue to reach new heights in developing innovative solutions to better care for patients and support our community all while transforming the health care landscape across Florida."

Becker's Hospital Review is a leading source of hospital business news and analysis for the health care industry. The list highlights exceptional chief strategy officers for health systems, recognizing their aptitude to drive forward key deals and initiatives aligned with the health system's core mission and growth. These individuals are champions of cultural shifts and digital transformations for their organizations to deliver better, more effective patient care. Click here to view the full list of 65 Health System Chief Strategy Officers to Know award recipients.

