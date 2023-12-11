Carbon Introduces Three New Resins to Its Platform, Unlocking New Applications for Dental Labs

New resins include Pac-Dent Rodin™ Sculpture, Desktop Health™ Flexcera™ Base, and Keystone Industries KeyGuard™, which will help dental labs diversify offerings, streamline workflows, and unlock new applications

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon , a leading product development and manufacturing technology company, announced the release of three breakthrough resins on its platform — Pac-Dent Rodin Sculpture, Desktop Health Flexcera Base, and Keystone KeyGuard. Each resin has been meticulously tested and validated for use with Carbon's printers, making a significant contribution to Carbon's dental materials portfolio.

This launch is part of Carbon's initiative to facilitate & support innovation in the dental industry, empowering labs to diversify their production capabilities and explore new applications. Carbon's platform, known for its speed, precision, and consistent results, now offers even more versatility with these validated resins, developed by industry-leading partners. These robust material offerings in combination with our stringent validation process ensure reliability & consistency for your printer fleet.

"With the introduction of these new resins, dental labs can look forward to improving their workflow efficiency and product offerings while providing customers with the latest in dental care advancements," said Philip DeSimone, Co-Founder and Office of the CEO. "Each resin will unlock new opportunities for dental labs and further highlight Carbon's unwavering dedication to facilitating dental industry innovation through advanced, best-in-class resins."

Pac-Dent Rodin Sculpture Resin: Developed for modern dental restorations, the Pac-Dent Rodin Sculpture Resin introduces a new all-on-x solution for long-term provisionals on the Carbon platform. This resin promises premium precision, aesthetics, and strength. This resin is particularly noteworthy for being the first in Carbon's lineup that is FDA 510k-cleared for all-on-x temporary dental appliances, offering a nanohybrid ceramic formulation for lifelike permanent restorations. Additionally, it is the first permanent crown material to contain over 50% ceramic filler, meeting requirements for updated ADA insurance code reimbursements: D2740, D2630, D2644.

Desktop Health Flexcera Base: Following the successful validation of Flexcera Smile Ultra+ restorative tooth resin, Flexcera Base joins Carbon's portfolio as the latest innovation in denture base materials. This resin is designed for creating high-impact denture bases, combining optimal fracture resistance with excellent aesthetic quality. Both Flexcera Base and Flexcera Smile Ultra+ are FDA-cleared, ensuring that dental labs can confidently offer reliable permanent and temporary solutions to their customers.

Keystone Industries KeyGuard: Keystone Industries brings to the Carbon platform the Keystone KeyGuard, a material crafted for high-quality, custom-fit mouthguards. This addition offers dental professionals the opportunity to design sports mouthguards digitally with custom variable wall thicknesses to provide comfort and protection to the end user. This resin brings yet another valuable application to Carbon's premium resin portfolio.

The new materials are available for order immediately, with comprehensive support and training available from Carbon. For more information about Carbon and the new resin offerings, visit carbon3d.com/dental.

About Carbon

Carbon is a 3D printing technology company helping businesses to develop better products and bring them to market in less time. The Carbon DLS™ process combines versatile printers, advanced software, and best-in-class materials to deliver functional parts with end-use performance and aesthetics, helping engineers and designers to create products that outperform expectations. From prototyping and low-volume production to production-at-scale, global organizations use the Carbon process to create a wide range of functional end-use parts and print them reliably wherever and whenever they need them through Carbon's production network partners. Carbon is a venture-backed company headquartered in Redwood City, CA. To learn more, follow Carbon on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Pac-Dent, Inc.

Pac-Dent, Inc. is a fast-growing international design, manufacturing, and wholesale dental product and device company. Founded in 1992, and celebrating its 30th anniversary, Pac-Dent has earned its reputation as one of the best and most reliable in the dental industry. Pac-Dent focuses on delivering the highest quality, technologically advanced, and innovative products in the preventive, teeth whitening, endodontic, and infection control segments.

About Keystone Industries

Keystone's group of dental companies focus largely on consumable digital, laboratory, operatory and preventative products. The company is a global supplier with distribution partners in more than 70 countries. Keystone has been formulating biocompatible photopolymer resins for dental and cosmetic applications for more than 30 years and maintains FDA licensing, ISO 13485 and 22716 certifications, along with international product registrations.

Keystone has developed industry-leading products such as its innovative KeyPrint line of 3D printing resins, Diamond D® high-impact denture base, and the Pro-Form® line of thermoplastics, innovative and patent-protected laboratory offerings such as Enamelite ceramic spray glazes, and the award-winning Gelato prophy paste. Keystone has spent nearly three decades formulating and producing biocompatible, cutting-edge, patented photopolymer resins for dental and cosmetic nail applications.

About Desktop Health

Desktop Health, a healthcare brand within the Desktop Metal portfolio, delivers trusted additive manufacturing and material technologies that improve patient lives. For 20+ years, Desktop Health's high-accuracy 3D printers and premium biocompatible materials have produced regulatory-approved dental, medical, and biofabrication solutions. For more on Desktop Health, visit www.desktophealth.com.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) is driving Additive Manufacturing 2.0, a new era of on-demand, digital mass production of industrial, medical, and consumer products. Our innovative 3D printers, materials, and software deliver the speed, cost, and part quality required for this transformation. We're the original inventors and world leaders of the 3D printing methods we believe will empower this shift, binder jetting and digital light processing. Today, our systems print metal, polymer, sand and other ceramics, as well as foam and recycled wood. Manufacturers use our technology worldwide to save time and money, reduce waste, increase flexibility, and produce designs that solve the world's toughest problems and enable once-impossible innovations. Learn more about Desktop Metal and our #TeamDM brands at www.desktopmetal.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks, uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties set forth in Desktop Metal, Inc.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Desktop Metal, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

