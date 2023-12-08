Kichler Lighting Elevates Outdoor Ambiance and Style with Latest Collections

Timeless Elegance Blends with Modern Brilliance to Enhance Exterior Spaces

SOLON, Ohio, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kichler Lighting LLC, a leader in innovative lighting and ceiling fans, redefines style and ambiance with every glowing detail of its Decorative Exterior Lighting collections. The latest release embraces luxe elements of both modern and updated traditional lifestyle trends – without compromising functionality and performance – to create the perfect outdoor oasis for any home.

The Mathus collection updates the traditional lantern style for a new, luxe look. The Mathus Outdoor Wall Light is equally sturdy and stylish, including thicker clear glass planes. Fine beveling adorns each pane's perimeter, matching its Textured Black or Olde Bronze finish options in refined distinction. (PRNewswire)

"These collections cater to diverse tastes and preferences, giving builders, designers and homeowners several options that balance fine, elegant features with clean lines, while also answering the growing demand for larger scale fixtures," says Kichler's Creative Director Greg Martin. "Not only do our refreshed looks boast on-trend designs, styles and finishes, but they expand our LED and Kichler ClimatesTM offerings."

The Decorative Exterior Lighting collections include nine families, available in Textured Black or Olde Bronze finishes and varying sizes to fit every outdoor space:

Mathus

The Mathus collection updates the traditional lantern style for a new, luxe look. The Mathus Outdoor Wall Light is equally sturdy and stylish, including thicker clear glass planes. Fine beveling adorns each pane's perimeter, matching its Textured Black or Olde Bronze finish options in refined distinction. Mathus is available in a range of sizes up to 30" tall.

Kroft

The classic silhouette and candelabra style get a luxurious update in the Kroft collection. With full interior corner channels, the Kroft Outdoor Wall Light ensures water stays out while stylishly hiding the edge of its thicker clear glass panes. Choose the black candle sleeves for a continuous Textured Black finish or choose the white candle sleeves for added contrast and style. Kroft comes in a variety of sizes, including 24" tall.

Regence

Inspired by the traditional lantern shape, the Regence collection effortlessly refines a home's exterior. The Regence Outdoor Wall Light features thick, beveled clear glass and is offered in varying sizes, including a 26" tall option. A Textured Black or Olde Bronze finish completes this luxurious vision. For maximum stability, its Rigid Stay Straight Stem keeps the lamp holder securely in place.

Branner

Strong, clean lines take center stage in the geometric Branner collection. The Branner Outdoor Wall Light brings a hint of cosmopolitan to your home's exterior. Available in 24" tall and other varying sizes, its strong form in Textured Black or Olde Bronze finish sets the stage for the use of a tube-shape bulb. Its substantial clear glass panes are both sturdy and stylish.

Brix

A fresh take on the classic carriage lantern, the Brix collection enhances outdoor spaces without worrying about the weather. With its soft pill shape, the Brix Outdoor Wall Light keeps the carriage lantern style trendy and timeless. Its ribbed jelly jar glass provides a unique look and in true luxe industrial style, the Textured Black finish makes this one to remember. Part of Kichler Climates, Brix is engineered with a weather-resistant composite material to withstand even the harshest of weather elements.

Hone

Inspired by Parisian style, the Hone collection offers a distinct look that's luxuriously industrial and a construction that's weather resistant. The Hone Outdoor Wall Light encases its bulb in exquisite clear glass. The natural brass around the bulb base beautifully contrasts its industrial Textured Black finish. Part of Kichler Climates, Hone is engineered with a weather-resistant composite material to withstand even the harshest of weather elements.

Talman

Sleek lines, inverted cones and dual finishes, the Talman collection keeps outside spaces illuminated in luxe industrial splendor. Geometric design is the foundation of the Talman Outdoor Wall Light. Its sleek yet soft cage-like design mirrors an industrial style, while subtly ribbed Natural Brass rings ensure elegance, complementing the Textured Black Finish.

Nocar

The Nocar collection's clean, minimal design creates the architectural lighting effect modern homes crave. The Nocar LED Outdoor Wall Light is an architectural beauty. Its ambient wall wash lighting effect draws attention to your home's exterior. Its minimalist design and Textured Black finish subtly add character. Nocar is available in a range of sizes up to 30" tall.

Camillo

The Camillo collection plays with textural elements and smooth finishes, creating depth and dimension.

The Camillo LED Outdoor Wall Light is modern and refined. Its vertical louvers encase clear seeded glass, giving it a dimension that makes you look twice. Dual finishing in Textured Black and Natural Brass enhances your outdoor space.

