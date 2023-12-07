dss+ Names Alistair Cox as New Board Chair

Seasoned corporate leader to begin dss+ board leadership on November 30, 2023

GENEVA, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sustainable operations consulting firm dss+ announces the appointment of Alistair R. Cox, an experienced board leader and former corporate chief executive, as its new chair of the board.

Cox brings a long track record of maximising growth opportunities for companies under his leadership with more than 40 years of diverse corporate and consulting experience. In addition to serving as chief executive of Hays PLC, one of the world's largest professional recruitment firms, for the last 16 years, and Xansa, a leading IT services company, Cox has extensive board experience, having served as non-executive director on the boards of 3i PLC, JustEat PLC and currently Relx PLC. He was chair of British & Irish Modern Music Institute for five years and is currently chair of assessment business Thomas International.

"We are delighted at the appointment of Alistair Cox as the new board chair of dss+," said Davide Vassallo, CEO of dss+. "His experience as a board leader – within both corporate and nonprofit environments – will help the dss+ board set a productive and ambitious agenda for the future. He not only has an intimate understanding of the challenges of recruiting world-class talent on a global stage and across varied geographies, but his strategic and analytical experience – first as an engineer and later as a corporate executive focused on market growth – also aligns perfectly with our international client footprint."

Cox added: "I'm very excited to assume this leadership role as chair of the board of dss+, particularly given the global talent the company has put in place within industries critical to a changing planet. I'm honored to be chairing a board that is so well positioned to make a meaningful difference across the globe."

Much of Cox's professional background mirrors dss+ client industries, including oil and gas exploration, human resources, technology, energy, manufacturing, utilities and logistics sectors, among others.

In addition to his board experience, Cox has held leadership and engineering positions around the world in global firms such as Blue Circle Asia Pacific in Malaysia, British Aerospace and McKinsey and Company in the UK and Schlumberger in Northern Europe and the U.S.

A native of the United Kingdom, Cox earned a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Engineering and a Diploma in Engineering from Salford University. He received his Master of Business Administration degree from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

About dss+

dss+ is a leading provider of sustainable operations management consulting services with a purpose of saving lives and creating a sustainable future. dss+ enables companies to build organisational and human capabilities, manage risk, improve operations, achieve sustainability goals and operate more responsibly. Additional information is available at https://bit.ly/46HFYj6

