Pennsylvania's Germantown Academy Adopts ZeroEyes' AI Gun Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Platform

U.S.'s Oldest Non-sectarian Day School Implements Proactive Solution Across Campus to Mitigate Gun-Related Violence

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its proactive gun detection and intelligent situational awareness solution has been deployed by Germantown Academy (GA) in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania to protect students, staff, and visitors from gun-related violence. Founded in 1759, GA is the country's oldest non-sectarian day school.

Germantown Academy is a private pre-K-12 prep school based in the suburbs of Philadelphia. The sprawling 126-acre campus includes multiple education and administrative buildings, as well as outdoor common spaces and athletic facilities. GA educates 1200+ students and employs over 350 staff members annually, including a 45-member security team. ZeroEyes is the latest addition to the comprehensive and multilayered range of security measures the academy has implemented to defend against gun-related violence.

"Germantown Academy has an expansive campus that provides students with a diverse range of learning opportunities, both in and outside of the classroom," said Greg Keenan, Director of Security at Germantown Academy. "ZeroEyes has the unique ability to seamlessly work alongside our various security resources while providing an extra layer of assurance through human-verified alerts on any brandished guns on campus. Their overall commitment to the safety of our students grants us an additional sense of security without compromising the GA experience."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software is now layered on existing digital security cameras at GA. If a gun is identified, images will instantly be shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they will dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence, including visual description, gun type, and last known location, to the security team and community police department in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"Germantown Academy's educational and safety reputation impressed me so much that I sent my own daughters there," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "It is extremely gratifying to know that our solution is now part of the school's extensive security toolkit."

