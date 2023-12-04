Cruise Planners Makes Exciting Announcements during "CP World 2023: Limitless" Convention

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Planners celebrated 30 years of success at its annual convention at the Broward Convention Center in South Florida. This year's CP World theme was "Limitless," showcasing that not even the sky is not the limit for Cruise Planners advisors. The convention took place from Nov. 27-29 followed by 2 nights onboard the new Celebrity Ascent.

Cruise Planners Executive Team (Left to Right), CSO Scott Koepf, COO Theresa Scalzitti, Founder and CEO Michelle Fee, CIO Brian Shultz. (PRNewswire)

The convention hosted more than 1,000 travel advisors from across the country and included supplier executives and representatives from all major cruise lines, tour companies, and all-inclusive resorts. Cruise Planners executives Michelle Fee, Founder and CEO; Theresa Scalzitti, COO; Brian Shultz, CIO and Scott Koepf, CSO shared a series of significant updates, encompassing this year's record-breaking incredible financial performance, new proprietary tools and technology, marketing initiatives and 2024 in-person events. Cruise Planners also celebrated a major milestone of more than $1 Billion in sales in 2023 as well as a record year in both purchases and departures.

"I am inspired by our network of over 2,500 travel franchisees and our innovative home office team. Charting new courses, embracing change, and navigating uncharted waters have been the heart of our journey over the last 30 years," said Michelle Fee, Founder and CEO of Cruise Planners.

Below is an overview of many of their exciting announcements made during their annual convention:

MAXX INTELLIGENCE: Maxx Intelligence is a new tool within CP Maxx that is designed to enhance content creation for agents through the power of AI and ChatGPT program. With Maxx Intelligence enabled, agents will gain access to a content generator that empowers them to effortlessly create new content by utilizing artificial intelligence. By inserting a prompt, agents can request artificial intelligence to generate responses that can be inserted into content and message fields to help create engaging ecards, blog pages, cruise sheets, lead forms, and much more.

MAXX CREATOR: Maxx Creator is a new tool within CP Maxx that enables agents to create visually appealing emails based on one of three layouts that are provided to them with each one including several elements to add to their emails such as banner images, messages, call to actions (links), and content blocks with or without images. With these elements, agents can shape their emails from simple emails to visual and content rich newsletter-style emails to send to their clients. With Maxx Creator, agents will also have the ability to create templates, reuse templates that have been created and shared within the franchise or utilize home office global templates to use when creating new emails as well as manage custom content such as custom banners, custom images, and attachments that have been uploaded.

EMAIL CAPTURE: Email capture in CP Maxx provides advisors with an efficient and convenient way to store, track, view and search client email communications in CP Maxx. Regardless of the email platform being used, advisors can add an easy to remember email address to the carbon copy (CC) field, and the email will automatically be saved in the "Sent Email" area of the email section of the client's profile within CP Maxx and can also be saved to the client's reservation for easy reference in the future.

CP MAXX VIDEO LIBRARY: The new Video Library tool in CP Maxx will give Cruise Planners advisors the ability to further customize and personalize their client experience. Using this tool, advisors may upload a video file or record their own video directly in CP Maxx via web browser to include within various other CP Maxx content tools and features. When recording a video, advisors will have the option to create a script to assist with the recording process and ensure a smooth recording experience. Furthermore, videos that are uploaded by advisors and the Cruise Planners Home Office team or recorded by advisors can be presented to clients during an interactive LivePlanner session.

WHERE2NEXT VIRTUAL SERIES: The award-winning Where2Next Virtual consumer series, launched during the pandemic, has been a success story ever since. In 2024, Cruise Planners will be enhancing this program to be an interactive experience for the clients to choose their own journey of learning and discovery for specific destinations, travel suppliers and more through various options of discovering information about various destinations and travel brands – all series will include a limited time exclusive offer.

LIVEPLANNER COLLECTIONS: LivePlanner Collections are curated assets sourced between Cruise Planners Home Office team and their supplier and tourism board partners. Comprised of links, images, videos, and documents, Collections bring groups of partner-driven assets directly to Cruise Planners advisors and their clients. Using the LivePlanner program, advisors may present Collections to their clients during an interactive LivePlanner vacation-planning session to gain a better understanding of their clients' preferences for their next vacation.

LIVEPLANNER GROUP SESSIONS: Coming soon! The CP Maxx LivePlanner program will allow Cruise Planners advisors to complete interactive LivePlanner sessions with multiple clients at one time. This program enhancement will benefit advisors who would like to present vacation options to families, groups, or clients travelling together from different locations who would like to be part of the vacation-planning process. More details regarding LivePlanner will be available to our advisor network in 2024.

TRAVELTEK: Cruise Planners' booking engine has integrated with a new Cruise API from Traveltek. This enables agents to get pricing, make live bookings, and retrieve cruise reservations. This partnership also provides significant advantages that will be available soon for the agents, such as making live bookings with more cruise lines than ever before and the ability to book into Cruisetours and group space.

2024 IN-PERSON EVENTS: (25+ Opportunities)

2 Bootcamps

3 Tech days

3 Sales Academy

Land Symposium

Luxury Forum

6 Star University Trainings

Annual Convention

2 Elite Summits

Signature Travel Network Regional Events

Signature Travel Network Annual Conference

Signature Travel Network FAM Opportunities

This year's convention introduced an exciting addition: the Destination Welcome Showcase, designed to illuminate numerous captivating destinations and countries represented by several Tourism Board partners. Advisors had the opportunity for one-on-one interactions to delve deeper into new countries, hotel properties, key tourist attractions, and distinctive selling propositions. Another exciting feature to the convention was the supplier tradeshow which marked Cruise Planners' largest event ever, hosting over 170 partners, including cruise lines, tour operators, hotels, resorts, and destinations.

"Cruise Planners success is based on our five main pillars – Marketing, Technology, Training, Support and our People & Culture. Our annual convention is the culmination of dedication, hard work, perseverance and innovation and I could not be more proud to lead this amazing organization," said Michelle Fee, Founder and CEO of Cruise Planners.

Company Background: Cruise Planners was founded in 1994 and is the nation's largest home-based travel agent franchise network. As a leader in the travel franchise industry, Cruise Planners positions a nation-wide network of 2,500 franchise owners for success by providing innovative marketing programs, proprietary and cutting-edge booking and technology tools, as well as professional development and hands-on training with the industry's top executives. The company continues to be an industry leader and was named the No.1 travel franchise by Entrepreneur magazine for 18 consecutive years and awarded by Franchise Business Review as "Best-In-Category" for 2 years.

Franchise Business Review also ranked Cruise Planners #3 OVERALL on their list of Top 200 Franchises of 2022. Cruise Planners was recently featured in Entrepreneur as one of the top 30 franchise innovators in technology, has been consistently named as one of the Top Women-Owned Businesses by the South Florida Business Journal, is on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and was recognized as one of the Top Workplaces by the Sun Sentinel.

Visit our website, www.cruiseplanners.com, for more information or to view the complete list of awards and honors

