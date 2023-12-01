This Week in Consumer News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a new Kerwin Frost Happy Meal and Martha Stewart CBD gummies.
- Pop-Tarts® Will Unwrap the First-Ever Edible Mascot at the 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl
The Pop-Tarts Bowl Mascot is an IRL manifestation of its "Agents of Crazy Good" campaign; it will run around the stadium interacting with fans and, when the final whistle blows, transform into a game-winning snack for the victors, just like in the brand's most recent advertisements.
- Step Into Frost Way with The Kerwin Frost Box at McDonald's
The Kerwin Frost Box includes the choice of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets® or a Big Mac®, World Famous Fries®, a soft drink and a special McNugget Buddy collectible – coming back IRL for the first time in over 25 years. But this time, designed in partnership with Kerwin Frost.
- LG to Present Innovative Solutions for a Better Life at CES 2024
Along with impressive displays, jaw-dropping technology installations and entertaining interactive exhibits, visitors can explore and learn more how its innovations will improve lives across various areas, including the home, commercial and mobility.
- Martha Stewart CBD Debuts New Need-Based Gummies Targeting Sleep, Stress, and Discomfort
"I discovered CBD several years ago as a simple, effective, and natural solution to help address the discomforts of everyday life. Having benefited greatly from it myself, I set out to create a delicious and premium line of gummies that taste as good as they make you feel," said Martha Stewart.
- Subway® Celebrates National Cookie Day in a Big Way with a Sneak Peek of its New Footlong Cookie
Subway created a special, limited run of footlong cookies for National Cookie Day in 2022, which fans gobbled up in less than two hours at its Cookieway pop-up in Miami. Subway's culinary team spent the past year packing even more craveable, chocolate chip deliciousness into a footlong version of its most popular cookie.
- Bush's® Beans Introduces Peyton Canning, a Limited-Edition Talking Can Opener for Bean-spiration
Bush's is introducing Peyton Canning, a limited-edition talking can opener that offers inspiring words in the voice of Peyton Manning with the press of a button. Who better to provide those than one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time?
- The Makers of the Planters® Brand Celebrate the Holidays with Magic in the Monocle Sweepstakes
The makers of the Planters® brand are encouraging everyone 18 years and older to participate in the "Find the Magic in the Monocle" sweepstakes, with a grand prize featuring a 5-night trip for two to the Big Apple — New York City.
- Ice Spice Has Her Own Chia Pet
Ice Spice shared her excitement about the partnership, stating: "Like my lyrics say, 'I'm breakin' records and I'm breakin' news.' I'm not sure who stole whose look, but I'm into it and am very excited about this fun partnership."
- A Twist of Fate: Wendy's Unveils the New Pretzel Baconator
Now for a limited time, fans can unwrap the new Pretzel Baconator and experience the perfect harmony of Wendy's legendary Applewood smoked bacon topped with an irresistible, fan-favorite pretzel bun. The unique combination of flavors and textures creates a savory moment with every bite and is sure to elevate your tastebuds.
- Keep it Light this Holiday Season: Truly Hard Seltzer Wants to Pay the Utility Bill for Your Holiday Lights Display
Holiday home lighting enthusiasts can enter to win $350 to keep their holiday lights on into the New Year; One grand prize winner will win an epic energy-efficient December Holiday lighting upgrade in 2024.
- Fat Brain Toys Announces Top Five Counterfeited Toys of 2023
"Many consumers don't think through the full implications of buying a counterfeit toy," explained Mark Carson, the President and Co-Founder of Fat Brain Toys. "While there may be no inherent risk in buying a counterfeit pair of shoes for themselves, counterfeit toys pose legitimate safety risks to their child, including the presence of toxic materials and other safety hazards."
- Kevin Hart's Gran Coramino® Tequila Will Support 50 Black and Latinx Small Business Owners Across the U.S. with $10,000 Grants
Kevin Hart, co-founder of Gran Coramino Tequila, noted, "The Coramino Fund is not just about grants – it's about building a legacy of economic empowerment and generational success … With this new round of support, we're continuing to help break the barriers that have held talented entrepreneurs back from achieving their dreams."
