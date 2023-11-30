Sparket adds NBA Champion Metta World Peace as Investor & Advisor

Metta and his Artest Management Group will help Sparket drive new partners for its proprietary sports betting platform

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparket announced today a strategic investment from Metta World Peace. The growing B2B sports betting startup is adding the former NBA champion and his team to its cap table at a time when it's experiencing significant growth, having launched with Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ: RRR) in June on its STN Play iCasino platform along with a string of recent partnership announcements.

Metta will be focused on helping Sparket expand its B2B pipeline through targeted introductions in the sports industry including introductions to the Lakers and helping the company scale through his business connections. The partnership is formally with Artest Management Group (AMG), the company founded and controlled by Metta. AMG has a proven track record of helping companies accelerate growth and drive incremental value.

Evan Fisher, co-founder and COO at Sparket, stated: "Beyond the obvious strategic value that Metta himself brings, we've had access to Metta's AMG Board of Directors. Most notably, we have benefited from the opportunity to work with former Boost Mobile CEO and FreedomPop Founder Stephen Stokols, who is an AMG Director and has experience scaling and operating companies to billion dollar valuations."

For Metta, AMG and Stokols, the partnership crystallized as they saw Sparket's unique positioning in the market and growth potential. "We're excited to help build The Social Betwork®," said Metta World Peace, "the Sparket team has an amazing vision for democratizing live event wagering and with AMG's support I think we can bring this company to great heights."

About Sparket

Sparket is a customizable B2B platform that offers free-to-play and pay-to-play parimutuel betting on traditional sports, alternative events, and more. The platform is designed to help expand the user base, engage users in unique ways, and drive more revenue for partners. Sparket's platform can be integrated into other betting platforms, websites, and apps or act as a standalone white-label solution. In addition to Soboba, they have partnered with Station Casinos in Nevada, esports tournaments, restaurant/bar chains, and golf clubs. They also recently inked a deal with two sports leagues including the Premier Lacrosse (Las Vegas Desert Dogs owned by Joseph Tsai, Wayne Gretzey, and Steve Nash) and the World Jai Alai League.

About AMG

AMG is a holdings company with a data-driven and logistics-focused accelerator and incubator. AMG utilizes its elite business advisors and network of business professionals, pro athletes, and other high profile individuals to help grow portfolio companies and partners by providing strategic introductions, advisory services, marketing support, celebrity sponsorships and more. Our deep relationships across multiple sectors allow us to discover, facilitate and negotiate superior growth opportunities.

