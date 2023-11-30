Nelson Cabinetry Announces Limited Edition Blue Shaker Cabinets Just in Time for Holidays

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelson Cabinetry, an industry leader in high-quality kitchen and bathroom cabinets, is thrilled to announce the release of its limited-edition Blue Shaker Cabinets. Just in time for the upcoming holidays including Black Friday, Christmas, and New Year, this exclusive collection gives customers the chance to revamp their kitchens with a touch of elegance and charm.

These striking royal navy blue cabinets embody a perfect blend of traditional shaker style and modern cabinet color trends. Our robustly constructed RTA cabinets not only guarantee durability, but they also add a vibrant splash of color to your kitchen. This unique hue is expected to be a popular choice among homeowners in 2024 seeking a fresh and exciting update to their kitchen decor.

"We're incredibly excited to offer this limited edition to our customers," said John Nelson, CEO of Nelson Cabinetry. "The rich, royal navy blue color adds a unique twist to the classic shaker style. We believe it's the perfect way to celebrate upcoming holidays, giving your kitchen a new look that family and guests will love."

Why choose our Limited Edition Blue Shaker Cabinets?

Distinctive Style : Elevate your kitchen with a pop of color. The Blue Shaker Cabinets effortlessly combine classic craftsmanship with a modern kitchen aesthetic, creating a timeless look.

Quality Craftsmanship : Crafted with precision and care, these RTA cabinets are built to last. Our commitment to quality ensures that your kitchen remains a stylish and functional space for years to come.

Affordable Luxury : Nelson Cabinetry believes that luxury should be accessible. Enjoy the indulgence of our Limited Edition Blue Shaker Cabinets at a price that won't break the bank.

Value-Added Services : We offer free design services, factory-direct savings, and easy DIY installation to make your cabinet purchase even more convenient and cost-effective.

Limited Edition: Act fast! These affordable cabinets are available in limited quantities, making them a unique addition to your home. Don't miss the chance to make a statement with your kitchen design.

In keeping with Nelson Cabinetry's commitment to quality, these modern cabinets will be available in a variety of configurations, including base cabinets, wall cabinets, tall cabinets, and accessories. Customers can order online and enjoy the fastest nationwide shipping.

To view the new limited edition Blue Shaker Cabinets, visit our website at https://nelsonkb.com/ . Act quickly to secure your cabinets as stock is limited.

About Nelson Cabinetry

Nelson Cabinetry is a Texas-based company with nationwide shipping specializing in high-quality kitchen and bathroom cabinets. Known for our exceptional craftsmanship and customer service, we pride ourselves on providing beautiful, durable cabinetry that stands the test of time.

