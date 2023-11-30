Explore This Year's Best Winter Offers from Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

Located in the heart of Banff National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the world-famous Fairmont Banff Springs is a landmark in the picturesque alpine town of Banff, Alberta. Canada's (PRNewswire)

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - With the seasons changing and temperatures dropping, it's time for travellers to prepare their winter itineraries. From soaking in hot springs in the heart of the Canadian Rockies, to snowshoeing along awe-inspiring frozen lakes in Mont Tremblant or unwinding with an après cocktail after a full day on the slopes in Montreux Switzerland, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts offers a variety of winter activities for every vacationer to enjoy.

Quebec

Fairmont Le Château Montebello ( Montebello )

Fairmont Le Château Montebello's log cabin comes alive for the winter season, offering the best après-ski ambiance. With 300 acres of surrounding woodland to discover, guests can enjoy the snowy great outdoors and unwind afterward with one of the property's many spa offerings , including a lyophilized therapeutic sea water bath that is ideal for soothing muscle pain. Fairmontaprès-ski

Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu ( La Malbaie )

Discover the charm of Charlevoix with the resort's Winter Fun package, offering a curated blend of luxury accommodation and thrilling adventures, from guided snowmobile and dog sledding excursions to a culinary tour of Charlevoix . With 10% off the daily room rate and $100 credit on unique activities, guests can create their own perfect winter vacation. Wind down or opt out of the winter activities with a Hot Pebble Massage or Valmont Facial Treatment offered at the property's Moment Spa . Discover the charm of CharlevoixCharlevoix

Fairmont Tremblant ( Mont-Tremblant )

Fairmont Tremblant is the only hotel in the area offering a complete ski-in, ski-out experience, which guests can enjoy by booking one of the property's ski packages . This year, the revitalized outdoor pool terrace will emerge as a modern wellness oasis for hotel guests to enjoy, known for its enviable location adjacent to the slopes with a privileged view of the pedestrian village. Set to open days before the start of the ski season, the new outdoor pool terrace will expand upon the hotel's current wellness offerings.

British Columbia

Fairmont Château Whistler (Whistler)

For a true local's perspective on Whistler's most sought-after activities, Fairmont Château Whistler offers outings led by the resort's Whistler Experience Guides . Guests can enjoy an array of excursions this winter, including aquafit , pilates , two daily yoga classes (pre-ski energizer and après-ski recovery), workshops focused on mobility and ski-specific exercises, and guided outdoor experiences in nature. Visitors can unwind in the eucalyptus steam rooms, outdoor barrel saunas, indoor dry sauna, outdoor pools and hot tubs. For a true local's perspective on Whistler's most sought-after activities, Fairmontaquafitpilatesaprès-ski

Alberta

Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge (Jasper)

Known for its spectacular views, crowd-free runs and laid-back atmosphere, Marmot Basin in Jasper National Park boasts the highest base elevation of all Canadian ski areas. Guests can explore the mountain with one of and decompress after a long day with one of the resort's Après Ski Stretch Classes (included in the property's daily activities) or the Skier Sole Renewal treatment ( $199 CAD), a revitalizing experience for skiers who want to enjoy the active lifestyle all over again the next day. Known for its spectacular views, crowd-free runs and laid-back atmosphere, Marmot Basin inboasts the highest base elevation of all Canadian ski areas. Guests can explore the mountain with one of Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge's ski packages

Fairmont Banff Springs ( Banff )

Guests at Fairmont Banff Springs can enjoy the abundance of pristine powder and diverse terrain suitable for skiers of all levels. With short lift lines and exceptional hospitality, the skiing experience in Banff is second to none. This winter, the Banff Ski & Stay Offer lets travellers stay five nights or more and save 30% on accommodation plus daily breakfast included. Guests at Fairmont

Fairmont Château Lake Louise ( Lake Louise )

With 20% savings on accommodation, complimentary breakfast, and discounts on ski equipment rentals, the Ski More, Save More Package makes Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise the ultimate winter getaway destination. Available to book now for stays through April 30, 2024 . With 20% savings on accommodation, complimentary breakfast, and discounts on ski equipment rentals, theFairmont

Montreux - Switzerland

Fairmont Le Montreux Palace (Montreux, Switzerland )

Located just 20 minutes from some of Switzerland's most renowned ski mountains – Verbier , Crans Montana , and Gstaad – Funky Claude's Bar is the perfect place to unwind after a day on the Swiss slopes. Guests can enjoy live concerts and an array of gourmet food and tasty cocktails for a vibrant après-ski scene. For those focused more on recovery, the Fairmont Spa offers over 21,500 square feet of relaxation, including an indoor pool, jacuzzi , sauna, hammam , infrared beds and more. Skiers can enjoy a Relaxation or Deep Tissue Massage or rejuvenate with a Second Skin Facial from Biologique Recherche. Located just 20 minutes from some ofmost renowned ski mountains – VerbierCransGstaadaprès-skijacuzzihammamBiologique

