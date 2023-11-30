CED Issues Statement on Passing of Henry Kissinger

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Lori Esposito Murray, President of The Committee for Economic Development, the public policy center of The Conference Board (CED), issued the following statement today on the passing of Dr. Henry Kissinger:

CED joins world leaders in mourning the passing of Dr. Henry Kissinger, a titan of foreign affairs whose vision helped shape the world both during and after the end of the Cold War. We extend our sincere condolences to his family.

For more than half a century, Kissinger formally and informally advised US presidents, world leaders, policymakers, and business leaders on a bipartisan basis. The depth and breadth of his strategic foresight has left an indelible mark on global affairs, including the opening to China, the launch of nuclear arms control with the Soviet Union, and more recently, the sage guidance on AI as a transformational technology. Dr. Kissinger's work and achievements reinforce the need for sound counsel and bold, strategic leadership in challenging times.

