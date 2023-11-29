Opsidio Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2a Trial of OpSCF in Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis

– OpSCF is a novel monoclonal antibody directed against the inflammatory form of stem cell factor

BRYN MAWR, Pa., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsidio, LLC, a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing innovative therapies for inflammatory diseases, today announced the dosing of the first patient in the Phase 2a clinical trial of OpSCF, Opsidio's pioneering monoclonal antibody against stem cell factor, in patients suffering from moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. Opsidio is collaborating with AbbVie for the development of OpSCF.

"Opsidio is excited to announce the commencement of our Phase 2a study for atopic dermatitis, marking a significant step forward in our mission to improve the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory conditions," said Martin Phillips, MD, CEO of Opsidio.

The currently enrolling OpSCF-201 study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 2a study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of OpSCF in treating adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. The primary endpoint is the percent change in the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) score from baseline, at week 16. Secondary endpoints include safety and tolerability and improvement in pruritus, body surface area, and quality of life. Importantly, OpSCF-201 includes an open label extension period of 40 weeks, ensuring all subjects have an opportunity to receive OpSCF while participating in the study. For more information regarding this study, please visit https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06101823

Previously, OpSCF was evaluated in a 115-subject phase 1a/b study and was found to be safe and well tolerated, following single or multiple ascending dose administration in healthy volunteers.

About OpSCF

OpSCF is a monoclonal antibody that targets stem cell factor which plays a crucial role in the inflammatory pathway that leads to atopic dermatitis. By targeting a specific isoform of stem cell factor (SCF248) that drives inflammation, we hope to offer patients a more effective and durable treatment option, while avoiding the negative effects of broad stem cell factor inhibition.

About Opsidio

Opsidio LLC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for the millions of people affected by the damaging effects of chronic inflammation. Chronic inflammation is the hallmark of a number of severe atopic and fibrotic diseases. Please visit www.opsidio.com.

