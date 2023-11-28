Linearis Opened its New Laboratory Offering an AI Biomarkers Analytical Platform for Innovation Against Cancer, Diabetes, Antimicrobial Resistance, and Other Metabolic Diseases

Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), Linearis provides a comprehensive health status based on the analysis of 1,400 metabolomic biomarkers through mass spectrometry.

The platform will enable its clients to improve prevention, screening, treatment monitoring, and new drug discovery.

QUÉBEC, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Linearis Labs Inc ("Linearis"), an innovative company at the intersection of AI and biomarker analysis, announces today the inauguration of its new laboratory facilities at a site formerly occupied by Medicago Inc ("Medicago"). Following the announcement of the cessation of their operations after 26 years, Linearis acquired over 650 scientific instruments and hired some of their most seasoned specialized personnel in mass spectrometry, quality assurance, and laboratory management.

The combination of AI and high-throughput automated analysis of 1,400 metabolomic biomarkers enables Linearis to better identify numerous elements associated with metabolic diseases including cancer, diabetes, and antimicrobial resistance. This global approach will improve prevention, screening, treatment monitoring, and drug discovery. With its large capacity, Linearis' analytical services cater to biobanks, researchers, clinical research organizations, and biopharmaceutical companies.

"We are grateful for the support from Medicago during this transaction enabling the creation of this innovative and collaborative laboratory. The identification of disease signatures not only makes prevention accessible, but it also contributes to improving the prevention, screening, discovery of treatments, and acceleration of precision medicine," said Alexandre Le Bouthillier, President and CEO of Linearis.

Linearis plans to deliver its first analyses in the first quarter of 2024 and is supported by a dynamic AI and health ecosystem, including AP-HP, Axelys, BioQuébec, BQC19, CRCHUM, CQDM, FRQ, Génome Québec, TransMedTech Institute, INAF, IRIC, IVADO, MEDTEQ+, Mila, Montréal InVivo, NUTRISS, Quartier de l'Innovation en Santé, Sorbonne Université, Starpax, McGill University, TMIC, University of Montreal, University of Ottawa, Laval University amongst many others.

"We wish the laboratory instruments acquired by Linearis as a part of our wind-up process, contribute to the advancements in biotechnology and AI while bearing the fruits of a healthy future accessible to all," said Toshifumi Tada, President and CEO of Medicago.

"With facilities such as the metabolomics lab launched by Linearis, we are on a trajectory to collect large quantities of individualized data that would be difficult for human minds to absorb, analyze, and track, but advances in AI are changing that, opening the door to novel understanding and mitigation of diseases that are likely to be transformative for healthcare, for example to fight cancer, diabetes or antimicrobial resistance."

said Yoshua Bengio, Scientific Director, Mila & IVADO, Turing Award Recipient.

Press Conference: Linearis will hold a press conference at 15:40 EST on November 28th 2023, during the Québec Health Industry Forum ( FISQ ) an event by Québec International and Québec VITAE, which takes place at the Voltigeur de Québec Armory (805 Wilfrid-Laurier Ave in Quebec City, Canada).

About Linearis

Linearis is transforming healthcare by merging artificial intelligence and biomarker analysis to enhance patient care with more precise, accessible prevention, detection, treatment of metabolic diseases including cancer, diabetes, and antimicrobial resistance. The team unites unparalleled, world-renowned experts in biomarker discovery, drug development, biopharma, and healthcare innovation. Alexandre Le Bouthillier, a serial AI entrepreneur and CEO, collaborates with Jacques Corbeil, holder of the Canada Research Chair in Medical Genomics and CSO, and Manon Boisclair, a global biopharma executive and COO/CCO. Together, they have discovered and internationally marketed medical diagnostics and treatments. Contributions from Yoshua Bengio, a co-father of modern AI and Turing Prize winner, David Wishart, curator of the Human Metabolome Database, and Nathalie Tremblay, an expert in Health Innovation and Strategic Alliances, bolster Linearis' efforts in providing the first certified industrial laboratory that combines high-throughput metabolomic analysis and AI.

