Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.165 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable December 27, 2023 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of December 11, 2023.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

### (HOG-DIVIDEND)

(PRNewsfoto/Harley-Davidson, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harley-Davidson, Inc.