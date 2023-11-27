Get Into the Holiday Spirit with Grinch Decorations from Gemmy

Get Into the Holiday Spirit with Grinch Decorations from Gemmy

Grinch-inspired Décor that Spreads Cheer to All

DALLAS, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome the festive season with Gemmy Grinch decorations, available at Walmart!

Airblown® Inflatables

Giant 10-ft Plush Grinch

Fuzzy Plush Grinch: Be the talk of the block with a 10-ft plush Grinch wearing an icy blue snowflake sweater wrapped in mini Christmas lights. With soft, fuzzy plush material, this impressive Grinch inflatable is a standout piece. : Be the talk of the block with a 10-ft plush Grinch wearing an icy blue snowflake sweater wrapped in mini Christmas lights. With soft, fuzzy plush material, this impressive Grinch inflatable is a standout piece.

Set the scene with a trio of classic characters:

Grinch with Stocking : Wearing a Santa suit and his signature smirk, this Grinch inflatable holds a green stocking with a cheery " Ho Ho Ho " sentiment (5.5-ft). : Wearing a Santa suit and his signature smirk, this Grinch inflatable holds a green stocking with a cheery "" sentiment (5.5-ft).

Max with Present : The Grinch's faithful four-legged friend sits with a wrapped gift and singular antler atop his head (5-ft). : The Grinch's faithful four-legged friend sits with a wrapped gift and singular antler atop his head (5-ft).

Cindy with Stocking: Dressed in pink, Cindy Lou Who holds a whimsical green stocking with red polka dots (5-ft). : Dressed in pink, Cindy Lou Who holds a whimsical green stocking with red polka dots (5-ft).

Animated Grinch

6-ft Life-Size Animated Grinch : Mesmerize guests with the lifelike animated Grinch character. Wearing a Santa Suit and mischievous grin, the Grinch dances to the tune of "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and speaks classic Grinch phrases. : Mesmerize guests with the lifelike animated Grinch character. Wearing aand mischievous grin, the Grinch dances to the tune of "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and speaks classic Grinch phrases.

4-ft Animated Grinch: Smaller in stature but just as grand in presentation, this 4-ft animated Grinch offers the same enchanting motion as his taller counterpart, swaying to "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch". : Smaller in stature but just as grand in presentation, this 4-ft animated Grinch offers the same enchanting motion as his taller counterpart, swaying to "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch".

Outdoor Lighting and Décor

Grinch Fence Sitter : Playfully peering over the fence and watching holiday festivities with a scowl, this fence decoration adds a fun decorative accent. : Playfully peering over the fence and watching holiday festivities with a scowl, this fence decoration adds a fun decorative accent.

Grinch Pathway Stakes : Illuminate your pathway with white LED stakes that feature the Grinch's head with a Santa hat. : Illuminate your pathway with white LED stakes that feature the Grinch's head with a Santa hat.

36-in Blow Mold : Holding a red and green present, the Santa Suit Grinch blow mold casts a cozy glow on surroundings. : Holding a red and green present, the Santa Suit Grinch blow mold casts a cozy glow on surroundings.

14-in Blow Mold: Complete your holiday scene with the 14-in blow mold, featuring the Grinch in a Santa hat and a red heart that symbolizes his development. : Complete your holiday scene with the 14-in blow mold, featuring the Grinch in a Santa hat and a red heart that symbolizes his development.

Find Gemmy Grinch décor in-store and online at Walmart.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

TM & © 2023 Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. All rights reserved.

