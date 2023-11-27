Curbio Named a 2023 NVTC Tech 100 Honoree by Northern Virginia Technology Council

POTOMAC, Md., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading pre-listing contractor for real estate agents, today announced that it has been named a 2023 NVTC Tech 100 Honoree by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC). The NVTC Tech 100 recognizes the region's forward-thinking companies who are driving innovation, developing breakthrough technologies and contributing to economic growth.

Curbio is a tech-powered home improvement company that partners exclusively with real estate agents to get properties ready for market. By leveraging their proprietary technology and world-class customer service team, Curbio helps agents win listings and get them market-ready without the hassle of traditional home improvement.

"Curbio is honored to be named to the 2023 NVTC Tech 100. This recognition is a testament to our success in building an app-powered solution that helps real estate agents get their listings market-ready with ease. At Curbio, we have set out to modernize home improvement for the real estate industry- this award shows that we're on the right track," said Olivia Mariani, Chief Marketing Officer at Curbio.

This year's NVTC Tech 100 is comprised of 61 tech companies, 33 executives and six emerging leaders who have demonstrated dedication, vision and innovation in the Northern Virginia region. Nominations were reviewed and selected by a panel of independent judges.

"Congratulations to Curbio and all of this year's Tech 100 honorees- a cross-section of innovators from the tech sectors of cyber, cloud, AI, software development, data centers, government IT and commercial tech," said Jennifer Taylor, NVTC president and CEO. "I am so inspired by the positive impact these honorees have had on the technology field. Our region continues to be one of the nation's leading tech hubs- and with the exponential growth of responsible and trustworthy AI, our future is brighter than ever."

About Curbio

Curbio is the leading general contractor working with real estate agents to get homes ready for sale reliably and without hassle. Curbio has modernized home improvement with an easy-to-use mobile app and five-star project management team that streamlines project work and communication, while eliminating the delays and uncertainties that have made home improvement so frustrating, especially for agents and home sellers. Our turnkey approach and fix now, pay later model has made Curbio the most trusted contractor for real estate agents and brokerages nationwide, including eXp Realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Long & foster, and many more. Curbio operates in more than 65 real estate markets across the US.

