Empire Club of Canada Opens the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Sal Rabbani, Chair of the Board of Directors, the Empire Club of Canada and Gordon McIvor, President of the Empire Club Foundation, along with directors and staff, joined David Clarke, Head of Government Affairs, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the organization's 120th anniversary.

Since its founding in 1903, The Empire Club has been a beacon for fostering informed discussion, hosting more than 3,500 influential speakers who have shaped the national and international discourse.

