Torch Dental and VDA Member Perks Join Forces to Advance Dental Excellence

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Torch Dental , a leading technology platform for dental supply discovery, ordering and spend management, is thrilled to announce an endorsement by VDA Member Perks, the official product and services program of the Virginia Dental Services Corporation (VDSC), a subsidiary of the Virginia Dental Association (VDA).

This endorsement marks a significant step forward in the pursuit of dental excellence, combining Torch Dental's cutting-edge platform with the VDA Member Perks' commitment to bringing the best products and services exclusively to members.

Torch Dental has gained a reputation for its state-of-the-art software solutions designed to streamline dental practice operations, simplify supply ordering, and optimize spending. Their comprehensive suite of tools encompasses custom product preference dashboards, supply order recommendations, spend management visibility, robust analytics reporting and more. By leveraging cloud technology and building user-friendly interfaces, Torch Dental has become a trusted partner for dental practices seeking to modernize their operations, so that they can focus on delivering exceptional patient care.

Torch Dental aligns well with the VDA Member Perks' mission of "Powering Member Success". Through this relationship, VDA members will gain access to Torch Dental's comprehensive suite of products, including procurement solutions, spend management and practice analytics.

"We are excited to partner with VDA Member Perks to bring cutting-edge technology to their esteemed members. By combining our expertise with the VDA Members Perks program, we aim to elevate the standard supply management in Virginia and beyond," said Jordyn Levitas, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Torch Dental .

The collaboration will also involve joint initiatives, educational programs, and events aimed at fostering knowledge exchange and professional growth among dental practitioners. Torch Dental and VDA Members Perks will work hand-in-hand to create opportunities for networking, continuing education and collaborative endeavors that will benefit the dental community at large.

Dr. Frank Iuorno, Jr., President of the Virginia Dental Services Corporation, expressed enthusiasm about the endorsement, stating, "This collaboration with Torch Dental aligns perfectly with our mission and provides members with the tools and resources they need to decrease overhead expenses while delivering exceptional patient care. We believe this partnership will empower our members to embrace the future of dentistry and continue to provide the highest standards of oral health."

The VDA Members Perks' recognition of Torch Dental exemplifies a shared commitment to advancing dental care through innovation, education and collaboration. Together, we aim to empower dental professionals in Virginia and beyond to thrive in an ever-evolving healthcare landscape.

About Torch Dental:

Torch Dental is a leading provider of cutting-edge dental practice management software. Their comprehensive suite of tools empowers dental professionals to streamline operations, enhance patient care and optimize productivity. Torch Dental is committed to delivering innovative solutions that transform dental practices and set new industry standards. For more information, visit www.torchdental.com .

About Virginia Dental Association Members Perks

The Virginia Dental Association Members Perks program is run by the Virginia Dental Services Corporation (VDSC), a subsidiary of the Virginia Dental Association (VDA). The mission of the program is to "Power Member Success" by endorsing products and services exclusively to members committed to delivering the highest quality dental care to the communities they serve. For more information, visit https://www.vadental.org/member-perks .

