Promoting Cultural Exchange and Fusion: Narrating Suzhou's Shining Story on the Silk Road to the World

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 16, "Suzhou's Shining Story on the Silk Road to the World" Online Communication Event, officially kicked off in Taicang, Suzhou.

Suzhou, as a crucial city along the Belt and Road Initiative, has actively integrated into the initiative over the past decade. In the field of trade and economic cooperation with countries participating in the initiative, Suzhou's total foreign trade has increased from $69.95 billion to $137 billion. Over the decade, Suzhou has expanded its presence to 35 Belt and Road countries, initiating 670 projects with an agreed investment of $8 billion. In Algeria, Higer Buses from Suzhou King Long Bus Company have traversed mountains and seas, addressing local public transportation needs for nearly a million people. In Mexico, the power cable networking project constructed by Hengtong Group is classified as a key infrastructure project safeguarding the national livelihood. In Thailand, Lexy Group's second overseas factory is under rapid construction, expected to be completed by the end of this year, while the previously completed Lexy Vietnam factory is already in smooth operation.

The event sets sail from Taicang, the departure point of Zheng He's fleet, and follows the Silk Road, focusing on Suzhou's friendly cooperation with Germany, Pakistan, Indonesia, and Hungary.

The event also invites mainstream media from China and abroad, as well as influencers, to provide multiple perspectives and comprehensive multimedia promotion, according to Suzhou Municipal Committee of Cyberspace Affairs. Through vivid visuals and storytelling, the event narrates authentic stories from Belt and Road countries, showcasing Suzhou's commitment to unity, mutual trust, equality, mutual benefit, inclusive exchange, and win-win cooperation. Suzhou, conscious of embracing the "Silk Road Spirit," aims to convey its unique charm and new face to the world, allowing global audiences to experience the collision of industries, culture, intelligent manufacturing, and arts between Suzhou and other Belt and Road cities.

Caption: Egyptian students and the Youth Band from Taicang jointly perform "Jasmine Flower."

