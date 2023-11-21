Lovesac StealthTech and Xbox Team Up to Bring an Unparalleled Gaming Experience with Exclusive Cyber Monday Offer

To kick off the holiday season, retail bundle aims to transport gamers to a new world with invisible surround sound technology through second year partnership

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lovesac Company, the home furnishing and technology brand best known for its Sactionals, The World's Most Adaptable Couch, Sacs, The World's Most Comfortable Seat, and StealthTech Sound + Charge invisible and immersive surround sound, announced the second iteration of an exciting collaboration with Xbox. Leveraging their proprietary StealthTech Sound + Charge system, which can be effortlessly integrated into virtually any Lovesac Sactionals configuration, Lovesac and Xbox aim to revolutionize the gaming world by fusing innovative technology, cutting-edge entertainment, and Total Comfort.

Together, Lovesac and Xbox provide the ultimate gaming experience, integrating invisible surround sound with the best games on the market. Launching on Cyber Monday and available on Lovesac.com only during Cyber Week while supplies last, Lovesac customers who purchase a StealthTech Sound + Charge Speaker System will receive a free Xbox Series S Console and digital copies of Forza Motorsport and Starfield (an approximate $450 value). Within Lovesac showrooms beginning November 20th, customers will be able to preview Xbox gaming experiences through immersive StealthTech demos.

"We are stoked to be teaming up with Xbox once again for the holiday season," said Lovesac Founder and CEO, Shawn Nelson. "We believe in creating unbeatable experiences for our customers, and working alongside Xbox has allowed us to showcase StealthTech Sound + Charge like never before. Understanding the gaming experience is about more than just the game you're playing; this partnership delivers elevated comfort and sound to bring gamers closer to the action."

Lovesac StealthTech revolutionizes the gaming experience by seamlessly integrating comfort and functionality. The first-of-its-kind innovation combines immersive surround sound by Harman Kardon with convenient wireless charging. Embedded and hidden inside the adaptable and proprietary Sactionals platform, StealthTech creates the ultimate gaming environment, delivering a truly immersive experience that allows gamers to not only hear but also feel the intensity and depth of the game around them.

Bringing unique product experiences to New York City audiences, the ultimate gamer Hew Moran will be livestreaming from the Lovesac showroom on Columbus Ave in NYC from 3pm-7pm ET on Cyber Monday. Fans can join Hew at the showroom, or live on his YouTube channel, to see him immersed in StealthTech Sound + Charge surround sound.

This offer is not available in Lovesac showrooms and cannot be applied to previous purchases. For more information on the Xbox collaboration and Lovesac StealthTech Sound + Charge, visit https://www.lovesac.com/.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high-quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as customers' lives do. The current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and the Sactionals StealthTech™ Sound + Charge System. As a recipient of Repreve's 6th Annual Champions of Sustainability, responsible production and innovation are at the center of the brand's design philosophy with products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. Products are marketed and sold primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com , supported by direct-to-consumer touch points in the form of owned showrooms, as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers including Best Buy. LOVESAC, SACTIONALS, SAC, THE WORLD'S MOST ADAPTABLE COUCH, THE WORLD'S MOST COMFORTABLE SEAT, and TOTAL COMFORT are trademarks of The Lovesac Company and are Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Cyber Monday Terms & Conditions

Available exclusively online at www.lovesac.com from 11/27/23 through 11:59 PM PST on 12/3/23, while supplies last. Offer is not available in Lovesac showrooms. Offer cannot be applied to previous purchases. Purchase a StealthTech Sound + Charge System and receive a free Xbox Series S console and digital copy of Starfield & Forza Motorsport, while supplies last. The StealthTech Sound + Charge System must be included in the transaction to qualify for the free Xbox Series S console and digital copy of Starfield & Forza Motorsport. Offer can be combined with financing through Lovesac Credit Card Offer (see https://www.lovesac.com/financing for terms and conditions), Heroes 5% Discount Program (see https://www.lovesac.com/heroes for terms and conditions) and Refer-a-Friend (see https://www.lovesac.com/refer-a-friend for terms and conditions). Offer may be combinable with other discounts, subject to the terms and conditions of each promotion. Applies to US orders only. Additional Terms and Conditions apply at [https://www.lovesac.com/terms-and conditions#Promotions].



