Comerica to Participate in Goldman Sachs 2023 US Financial Services Conference; Announces Details for Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) announced it will participate in the Goldman Sachs 2023 US Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Comerica Incorporated also provided details for its fourth quarter 2023 earnings call on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

Interested parties may access additional information through the following details:

Goldman Sachs 2023 US Financial Services Conference:

DATE: Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023



TIME: 8:20 a.m. CT / 9:20 a.m. ET



PARTICIPATING: Curt Farmer, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer James Herzog, Chief Financial Officer Peter Sefzik, Chief Banking Officer Kelly Gage, Director of Investor Relations



WEBCAST/PRESENTATION: The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be

available on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events

page on www.comerica.com. Comerica's presentation may

include forward looking statements.



REPLAY INFORMATION: A replay (accessible for at least 10 days) of the call is

expected to be available approximately one hour after the live

webcast on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events

page on www.comerica.com.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call:

DATE: Friday, Jan. 19, 2024



TIME: 7 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. ET



PARTICIPANT DIAL-IN: (877) 484-6065 OR (201) 689-8846



WEBCAST/PRESENTATION: The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be

available on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events

page on www.comerica.com. Comerica's presentation may

include forward looking statements.



REPLAY INFORMATION: A replay (accessible for at least 10 days) of the call is

expected to be available approximately one hour after the live

webcast on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events

page on www.comerica.com.

In addition, the conference presentation, financial results and earnings presentation will be furnished on Form 8-K filings that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. On each webcast, Comerica may discuss or disclose material business, financial or other information not contained in the conference presentation, financial results, earnings presentation, or in other prior disclosure.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful. Comerica provides more than 400 banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded 174 years ago in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, including its Southeast Market, based in North Carolina, and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 17 states and services 14 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $85.7 billion as of Sept. 30, 2023. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting www.comerica.com, and follow us on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram and LinkedIn.

