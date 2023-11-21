Airport Development Veteran Steve Martin Joins Paslay Group As Executive Advisor

Martin brings more than four decades' experience in capital program and business strategy to the industry's premier airport consultancy.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Martin, an accomplished aviation and transportation executive with more than four decades' experience in federal, state, and regional organizations operating and developing airports, has joined Paslay Group as an Executive Advisor to the firm's client airports.

Steve Martin brings more than four decades' experience in airport capital program and business strategy to Paslay Group.

In recent years, Martin has served in executive roles supporting the P3 development of JFK Terminal 6 and LGA Terminal B; as the Chief Development Officer leading more than $8 billion in capital improvements for Los Angeles World Airports; and as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Airports Council International – North America (ACI-NA).

He has comprehensive knowledge of capital program implementation, including environmental permitting, negotiations, finance, and construction oversight requirements. He has executive-level understanding of large organization development, airport operations, public safety, stakeholder relations, and strategic planning with a commitment to economic development.

"Paslay Group is fortunate to have attracted an airport industry leader like Steve who is incredibly well respected and gifted in his ability to assist airports in refining their long-term vision and developing strategies and sound business practices to position them to serve the traveling public far into the future," said R. Clay Paslay, Paslay Group's chief executive officer and managing partner.

"Our firm comprises a wide range of airport executives with extraordinary expertise in complex capital program development and business strategy who genuinely enjoy sharing that knowledge with our clients. Steve Martin adds another dimension of strength to our bench, and we are looking forward to seeing the impact he will have on our client's success."

As an initial project, Martin is providing project support and oversight for the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority's future a future Nashville International Airport Terminal Siting Study. With nearly 22 million passengers in FY2023, BNA has been one of the fastest growing airports in North America.

PG Executive Program Management assisted MNAA with its recently completed BNA Vision program, the airport's $3 billion development and expansion program that began in 2017.

This summer PG EPM won a contract to provide MNAA similar Executive Program Management services for the $1.4 billion BNA New Horizon program, an improvement and expansion plan for two concourses, a new air freight building, terminal roadway improvements and additional upgrades to further enhance the traveler experience. New Horizon will be phased in over the next six years with a scheduled completion in late 2028.

Martin said his interest in Paslay Group's expertise began during his tenure as Chief Operating Officer, then Chief Development Officer for Los Angeles World Airports. Paslay Group provided LAWA Executive Program Management services for the LAX airfield and Terminal Modernization Project during that period.

"My interest was enhanced once I further understood Paslay Group's broader reputation for excellence in client services," Martin said. "I re-engaged the Paslay Group while I served as the Executive Project Manager for a new JFK passenger terminal, and it was a pleasure to work alongside this talented and committed group of professionals who thrive in challenging, fast-paced environments and are entirely focused on helping their clients succeed.

"I look forward to assisting the team at a number of airports of various sizes with unique challenges through this new opportunity."

Martin also has served in executive roles with Leigh Fisher Assoc. in Burlington, Calif.; as Director of Financial Development for the U.S. Transportation Secretary's office; and as Director of Business and Financial Development for the Massachusetts Port Authority in Boston.

About Paslay Group

Paslay Group is the premiere, full-service airport consultancy providing Executive Program Management, Advisory, and Development services for a wide array of airports implementing capital development programs. Founded in 2006 by former airport executives, PG has successfully assisted owners in delivering airport projects valued at $21 billion and is currently managing an additional $11 billion in investments. Visit paslaygroup.com or contact us at info@paslaygroup.com to learn more.

