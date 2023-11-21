Ada Launches new Customer Service AI Agent Powered by the Ada Reasoning Engine™ to Maximize Automated Resolutions

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ada, the world's leading customer service automation platform, today announced a new AI Agent powered by the Ada Reasoning Engine™. The Reasoning Engine gives personalized AI agents problem-solving skills and action-oriented capabilities that enable them to resolve even the most complex inquiries.

Ada Logo (PRNewswire)

"The future is AI that can reason," said Mike Murchison, CEO and Co-founder, Ada. "The AI Agent not only understands what the customer is asking, it figures out the solution path. AI is now capable of breaking down problems into component parts just like our brains do. For every customer inquiry, the AI Agent can reason the next best step and maximize resolution rather than relying on a prescribed workflow. Already, Ada's AI Agent is starting to power experiences that are meeting — and in some cases exceeding — human capability."

The power behind the AI Agent is Ada's Reasoning Engine™, the brain of the AI Agent. Our technology is designed to maximize resolution and future-proof your business so that you are always tapping into the most advanced combination of models.

Unlike a typical chatbot, Ada's AI Agent delivers mindful responses by reasoning through complex inquiries and collaborating with customers to provide the best resolution possible. And the AI Agent is highly coachable — the companies that succeed with the AI Agent are those that deploy it the way one would train a new employee. This means onboarding the AI Agent, understanding its performance by reviewing transcripts for areas of improvement, and coaching the AI Agent by measuring its performance with clear goals.

For Ada customer Wealthsimple, a money management platform that has built some of Canada's leading digital financial products, its results using the new AI Agent have been positive.

"Our AI Agent brings us closer to our customers, reducing operational burden and increasing our automated resolution to help our team think about big picture levers we can pull to create a better client experience," said Paul Teshima, Chief Client Experience Officer at Wealthsimple.

Ada's AI Agent doesn't have features, it has skills and responsibilities such as:

Follow company policies and guidelines.

Retrieve information from thousands of articles, PDFs, web pages across a company's knowledge base.

Communicate in any channel, in any language, at any time.

Find the best person in your organization to help with a specialized issue in your company.

Teach companies new things about their customers.

Take feedback (graciously, anytime)

Like a human, the responsibility of the AI Agent will grow over time as it performs and builds trust.

Overall, the AI Agent is supported by specific product capabilities including:

Knowledge Integration (syncing with systems like Zendesk for example).

Generative Actions (the ability to take action on behalf of the customer).

Reasoning Log (the ability to look back and see how the Resolution Engine reasoned what to do next).

Guidance (telling your AI how to do something specific).

Automated Resolution Insights (the rate at which the AI Agent is resolving issues without having to escalate to a human).

About Ada

Ada is an AI-powered customer service automation platform on a mission to make customer service extraordinary for everyone. Ada makes it easy for businesses to automatically resolve the greatest number of customer service conversations — across channels and languages — with the least amount of effort. Since 2016, Ada has powered more than 4 billion automated customer interactions for brands like Meta, Verizon, AirAsia, Yeti, and Square. Born in Toronto, Ada serves companies and their customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ada.cx .

