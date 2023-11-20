For every Willow pump purchased on Tuesday, November 28th, Project Sweet Peas and Willow will donate a care package, including a Willow Go® pump, to support both parents and babies

WARWICK, R.I. and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Project Sweet Peas , a national nonprofit organization that supports neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) families of fragile infants, and Willow Innovations, Inc. (Willow), the Femtech leader disrupting the pumping and feeding industry, announced their partnership to support NICU families this holiday. Project Sweet Peas and Willow are joining forces during Giving Tuesday to donate care packages to support the bonding and feeding process between parents and babies in NICUs.

Project Sweet Peas and Willow Innovations Team Up To Support NICU Parents for Giving Tuesday (PRNewswire)

When anyone makes a Willow pump purchase at onewillow.com on Tuesday, November 28, Willow will donate a portion of the purchase sale to Project Sweet Peas to provide packages of carefully selected items designed for both parents and baby and award-winning Willow Go breast pumps to NICU parents*. Project Sweet Peas will create a program to distribute care packages and Willow Go breast pumps to NICU parents.

The Willow Go breast pumps are designed to give moms more comfort, control, and capacity - without tubes, cords, or bulky motors. The fully in-bra wearable pump has a 100% comfort rating from moms and hospital-grade suction engineered for optimal milk output. Moms can track and control their pumping sessions with the connected Willow App, which includes access to personalized services and expert-backed feeding content. With Willow Go, moms can pump with confidence and clarity without choosing between comfort, efficiency, and freedom. That's why moms choose Willow Go over their traditional pumps more than 75% of the time**.

"As a three-time NICU Mom, I know how difficult it can be to establish and maintain a milk supply while having to travel back and forth to the hospital, unable to hold and care for your baby in the early NICU days," said Corin Nava, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Project Sweet Peas. "Having the freedom and effectiveness of the Willow pump can make all the difference for a NICU mom during those early days. The newborn journey is already overwhelming with or without complications, and we are grateful to partner with Willow to give moms one less thing to worry about."

Project Sweet Peas is coordinated by volunteers, who are former NICU parents and passionate about providing support to families of premature or sick infants. Each year in the United States, one in ten babies is born prematurely++, and Project Sweet Peas supports the cultural, spiritual, emotional, and financial needs of these families.

"Willow and Project Sweet Peas share an immense passion for empowering moms and easing the stress of early parenthood, and we are incredibly proud to partner with them to support moms navigating the NICU journey," said Sarah O'Leary, Chief Commercial Officer with Willow. "While the path looks different for every parent, we know how important it is to be fully hands-on with your baby during this time. Willow pumps allow moms the freedom to move and pump on their terms, and this partnership reinforces our commitment to free mothers to focus on what's most important."

During Cyber Week, including Giving Tuesday, shop Willow Go for $262.49 at onewillow.com .

About Project Sweet Peas

Project Sweet Peas is a national non-profit organization providing support to families and caregivers of premature or sick infants and families impacted by pregnancy and infant loss. Our programs support families through NICU care packages, remembrance memory boxes, hospital events, peer-to-peer support groups, NICU family financial aid, remembrance vigils, and educational materials. Through our services, we give from our hearts, to inspire families with the hope of tomorrow. Visit projectsweetpeas.com to learn more.

About Willow Innovations

Founded in 2014, Willow forever changed the way women pump with the world's first and only spill-proof, in-bra wearable breast pump. Today, the Femtech company aims to build solutions to moms' most meaningful problems through a wide range of products, pumps, and accessories. Visit Willow online and follow #withWillow on Instagram and Facebook to learn more.

Media Contacts:

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis Willow Public Relations Willow@sunshinesachs.com pr@onewillow.com

*Project Sweet Peas is a 501(c)(3) organization, EIN 27-3679594. For every Willow pump purchase through OneWillow.com, Willow will donate the cost of a care package, up to $10,000, to provide Willow Go pump kits to NICU moms through Project Sweet Peas' care package program.

**According to a 2023 Willow survey of its users.

++According to March of Dimes, in 2021, 1 in 10 babies (10.5% of live births) was born preterm in the US.

(PRNewsfoto/Willow) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Willow