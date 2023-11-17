This Week in Consumer News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including menu updates from Red Lobster, Wendy's, and Taco Bell.
- Eat, Drink and Be Merry! Red Lobster® Kicks Off the Holidays with NEW Lobster & Shrimp Celebration Featuring NEW Cheddar Bay Stuffing
Starting Nov. 13, and for a limited time, guests can enjoy a variety of entrées with two seafood favorites on one plate as part of Red Lobster's NEW Lobster & Shrimp Celebration! The menu features delicious combinations infused with seasonal flavors.
- Have You or a Loved One Experienced Milk Shaming? Milk Creates Support Hotline 1-888-OK2-MILK
Introducing OK2Milk - a comedic form of a public service announcement and spoof support organization for milk drinkers of all ages facing backlash for their love of milk, designed to highlight how ridiculous the reactions to drinking beloved classic dairy milk have become.
- Rakuten Collaborates with Khloé Kardashian on "The 5 Deals Before Black Friday," A New Tradition to Help Shoppers Get the Most Savings this Holiday Season
Beginning Nov. 18 and each day leading to the annual Thanksgiving Day kickoff of Black Friday sales, members can save with the highest ever Cash Back rates offered on Rakuten from some of the season's most shoppable stores: Bloomingdale's, Dermstore, Dyson, Macy's, and Walmart.
- The Holiday Season Just Got Sweeter: Wendy's Celebrating Return of Peppermint Flavor with a FREE Frosty Offer
Beginning Nov. 14, Wendy's® fans can indulge in Frosty time with the twice-as-nice return of the Peppermint Frosty and the new Peppermint Frosty Cream Cold Brew! With a free small Frosty or small Frosty Cream Cold Brew offer available with the offer in the Wendy's app.
- Toys"R"Us® to Open a Flagship Store at Mall of America Just In Time for the Holiday Shopping Season
The new Toys"R"Us flagship store at Mall of America spans over 11,000 square feet and offers a wide assortment of the hottest toys and games for Toys"R"Us kids of all ages. Families can shop for their favorite toys, take a photo with Geoffrey the Giraffe, and rediscover their love of play.
- Chili's Goes Back to the '90s With Boyz II Men to Create New Version of the Brand's Iconic Baby Back Ribs Jingle
The group's harmonizing skills led many to believe they were the original vocalists of the jingle, so finally, Boyz II Men got a chance to give the original a smooth '90s-inspired makeover. Fans are encouraged to use the 'Duet' feature on TikTok to add their own flair to the jingle or add it to their favorite playlist on Spotify.
- "Stay in the Hunt!" Urges Ty Warner, Announcing Beanie Hunt Contest in Celebration of 30th Anniversary
Ty Inc. will give away $1,000 every week until New Year's Eve for the best TikTok video showing the creator's hunt for a limited-edition 30th anniversary Beanie Baby.
- Burlington Stores Kicks Off the Holiday Season with its Coat Event in Partnership with Delivering Good
Now through Thanksgiving Weekend, customers who buy a coat will be thanked with 10% off, and for the first 50,000 coats purchased, Burlington will donate a new coat to those in need.
- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Teremana® Tequila Launch Mana Holiday House: An Immersive Virtual Holiday Experience and Limited-Time Pop-Ups to 'Share the Mana'
The Mana Holiday House will feature holiday hosting ideas, seasonal cocktail recipes, such as the Teremana® Ginger Spiced Paloma, gift inspiration, limited-edition prizes, and other fun surprises.
- Kleinfeld Bridal Introduces the 2024 Pnina Tornai "Utopia" Couture Collection in Florida
The trunk show expands Kleinfeld's partnership with Lola Dré to offer brides-to-be in Florida and the south-east region of the United States the opportunity to view, try on, and purchase gowns from the world's leading bridal retailer and world-renowned couture designer Pnina Tornai.
- The Iconic Return: Taco Bell® Introduces Inaugural Nacho Fries Lover's Pass Alongside New Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries
The latest iteration of the beloved pass is here with the all-new Nacho Fries Lover's Pass, available for $10. It allows Rewards Members to enjoy a regular Nacho Fries order every day for 30 consecutive days, available for purchase starting Nov. 14.
- Lowe's Debuts a New Way to Teach Millennials How to Make Basic Home Repairs, Helping Homeowners Build DIY Confidence and Save on Costs
Home Repair Workshops will be hosted in 100 stores across the U.S. on Saturdays and Sundays, offering DIYers and homeowners the opportunity to develop their home repair skills and tackle common household projects with confidence and efficacy.
- Green Mountain Coffee Roasters® and Kevin Costner Announce New Partnership and Coffee Innovation
Costner worked directly with the Green Mountain Coffee Roasters team to craft a layered and complex flavor profile grounded in his personal coffee taste.
