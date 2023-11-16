Pathlight Capital Welcomes Laura Hegarty as Managing Director, Investor Relations

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlight Capital LP ("Pathlight") is pleased to announce the hiring of Laura Hegarty as Managing Director, Investor Relations. Hegarty will focus on fundraising initiatives for the $2.7B private credit firm.

Hegarty brings with her over 20 years of experience in business development, marketing and investor relations in the alternative asset industry and has helped raise billions of institutional capital across private credit and hedge funds over the course of her career. Prior to Pathlight, Laura served as Managing Director at Eaton Partners/Stifel where she covered the West Coast and Texas, specializing in distributing private credit and hedge funds. Additionally, Laura played a key role on the origination committee, sourcing and collaborating with alternative investment managers to partner with and raise institutional capital.

"I am thrilled to introduce Pathlight to the institutional investors with whom I've had the privilege of collaborating with over the years—a group I deeply respect," said Hegarty. "I genuinely believe that, upon thorough due diligence, Pathlight's "best in class" investment strategy in the asset-based lending space shall become evident. This is precisely what makes the opportunity so compelling to me. My gratitude for and passion about our incredible industry persist, and I am very excited about Pathlight being the next chapter in my career!"

"We are confident that Laura will greatly enhance our investor relations team as we continue to expand our LP base to support Pathlight's growth in the marketplace," said Dan Platt, CEO of Pathlight. "We believe Laura's proven ability to form meaningful relationships with sophisticated investors will enable our firm to reach new allocators whose portfolios can benefit from our differentiated lending approach. As a firm that deeply values culture and alignment, we are excited to keep our capital raising functions in-house and for Laura to join our tightknit, motivated group of industry experts."

About Pathlight Capital

Pathlight is a $2.7B private credit firm that provides asset-based loans secured on a first or second lien basis against tangible and intangible assets. Pathlight offers creative financing solutions to allow management teams to access incremental liquidity for the purposes of funding working capital, refinancing, growth, acquisition, dividend and turnaround strategies.

