Muy'Ono, Belize's Premier Resort Collection, Unveils Spectacular Black Friday Sale

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Muy'Ono Resorts, the largest collection of resorts in Belize, is excited to announce its biggest sale of the year, starting Thursday, November 16, and ending Tuesday, November 28. This Black Friday, Muy'Ono Resorts invites guests to take advantage of this limited-time offer featuring savings of up to 50% on stays at Thatch Caye, Copal Tree Lodge, Royal Belize, Sweet Songs Jungle Lodge, Hopkins Bay Resort, The Placencia Resort, Ranguana Caye, and their partner The Watermark Belize Hotel. Additionally, for those seeking adventure, there is a 20% discount available on specific packages from Slickrock Belize Adventures, Blue Horizon Lodge, and Copal Tree Lodge.

Black Friday Campaign Details:

Thatch Caye, Copal Tree Lodge, Royal Belize, Sweet Songs Jungle Lodge, Hopkins Bay Resort, The Placencia Resort, Ranguana Caye, The Watermark Belize Hotel

Slickrock Belize Adventures: 20% off Packages



Blue Horizon Lodge: 20% off Fly-Fishing Packages



Copal Tree Lodge: 20% off Fly-Fishing Packages

Start Date: November 16, 2023

End Date: November 28, 2023

Stay Dates: November 16, 2023 – December 17, 2024 Except for Slickrock Belize Adventures Blue Horizon Lodge: 2/1/24 - 5/31/24

Package-based promotions will have different cancellation policies

Other Restrictions: For new reservations only. Cannot be combined with any other discount, applies to standard room rates only.

How to Book: muyono.com/black-friday-sale

With ten resorts to choose from, Muy'Ono offers a vacation for wellness seekers, families, large groups, and adventure seekers. From active adventures to tropical relaxation, each resort is designed to provide guests with unique experiences. Additionally, Muy'Ono's commitment to the local community, environment, and culture is at the forefront of every guest experience. When booking with Muy'Ono, guests can expect to enjoy a wide variety of activities, fresh farm-to-table cuisine sourced from the Muy'Ono Farm and unmatched customer service. Each property is equipped with knowledgeable guides who are available to help direct guests to their next adventure. From the world's second-largest barrier reef to acres of protected rainforest, Belize has so much to explore.

About Muy'Ono Resorts:

The Austin-based Muy'Ono Resorts was founded to bring professional management services and international standards to the tourism industry in Belize. The company aims to deliver unforgettable vacation experiences and superior investment returns while keeping the authentic spirit of Belize alive. Combining world-class operational expertise with innovative marketing strategies, Muy'Ono Resorts helps build successful client ventures. For more information, visit http://muyono.com .

