Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Darling Ingredients to Participate in Upcoming 2023 Conferences

Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), the world's leading company turning food waste into sustainable products and producer of renewable energy, today announced the company will engage in meetings with institutional investors and participate in fireside chats and panel discussions at the upcoming conferences:

Darling Ingredients Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Darling Ingredients Inc.)
Darling Ingredients Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Darling Ingredients Inc.)(PRNewswire)
    • Chairman and CEO Randall C. Stuewe to participate in 'Fuels of the Future' panel at 8:45 a.m. GMT in London, UK
    • Senior VP of Investor Relations, Sustainability and Global Communications Suann Guthrie to participate in a Fireside Chat on Monday, December 4, at 10 a.m. ET
    • Director of Sustainability Ethan Carter to participate in 'Navigating Your Sustainability Journey' panel on Tuesday, December 5, at 10 a.m. ET

Select presentations will be available for viewing following the engagements. For details, visit the Events section of the company's Investors website.

About Darling Ingredients
Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is the largest publicly traded company turning edible by-products and food waste into sustainable products and a leading producer of renewable energy. Recognized as a sustainability leader, the company operates more than 260 facilities in 17 countries and repurposes approximately 15% of the world's meat industry waste streams into value-added products, such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals and pet food ingredients. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Darling Ingredients Contacts

Investors:

Suann Guthrie


Senior VP, Investor Relations, Sustainability & Communications


(469) 214-8202; suann.guthrie@darlingii.com 

Media:

Jillian Fleming


Director, Global Communications


(972) 541-7115; jillian.fleming@darlingii.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darling-ingredients-to-participate-in-upcoming-2023-conferences-301991111.html

SOURCE Darling Ingredients

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.