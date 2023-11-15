STAYPINEAPPLE HAS BEEN SELECTED AS A GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2024 FAMILY TRAVEL AWARDS WINNER

Staypineapple named The Most Pet-Friendly Hotel Brand by Good Housekeeping Institute Experts

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Staypineapple , the national boutique hotel brand, has been named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2024 Family Travel Awards. Staypineapple is recognized as the "Most Pet-Friendly Brand" in the award's "Unique Urban Stays" category. The full list of Good Housekeeping's 2024 Family Travel Awards can be found on www.goodhousekeeping.com/familytravel2024.

"We're not just dog friendly, we're dog OBSESSED!" - Dina Belon , President at Staypineapple

"We are so honored and humbled to have received such wonderful recognition in Good Housekeeping's 2024 Family Travel Awards," said Dina Belon, President at Staypineapple. "Taking the title of 'Most Pet-Friendly Brand' means so much to us, as our pet-friendly services and offerings are at the core of our brand's identity. We live by the mantra that 'we're not just dog friendly, we're dog OBSESSED,' and this award just further solidifies our dedication to all the fur-families out there."

The Good Housekeeping Institute experts spent eight months reviewing hundreds of submissions to find the best travel options for all types of families. When selecting the winners, judges considered standout picks for every trip preference and budget. Winners were selected by travel agents, travel editors, engineers, product analysts and scientists — as well as over 100 travel testers who were recruited to provide first-hand feedback. Testers experienced destinations, attractions and travel services to provide insight into aspects like family-friendliness, service level, amenities, activities, inclusivity, sustainability and more.

Staypineapple offers a number of special pet amenities that guests are welcome to take home, including a bag of dog treats, collapsible water bowl and a waste bag dispenser with baggies. Additionally, Staypineapple is one of the few hotel brands that allows guests to leave pets in the room, with a "Do Not Disturb" door hanger provided that notifies hotel staff not to knock or disturb in-room pets.

About Staypineapple

Staypineapple is a brand of upscale, out-of-the-ordinary boutique hotels in urban markets nationwide, managed by Staypineapple Hotels Inc., based in Bellevue, Wash. Focused on thoughtful service and design, with an uncanny knack for anticipating needs, the dog-friendly hotels wholeheartedly embrace the pineapple's symbol of hospitality and joy. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Staypineapple.com or call (866) 866-7977. Follow Staypineapple on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , and Twitter .

