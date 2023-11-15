Pei Wei Asian Kitchen launches 3 New Game-Changing Wing Flavors

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is launching 3 extraordinary new wok-fired Wing flavors in 3 different sizes!

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3 New Wing flavors hit Pei Wei Asian Kitchen's menu!

Flavor flies high with Pei Wei's Honey Sriracha Wings, Sticky Wings, Spicy Korean BBQ Wings, and Mango Habanero Wings! (PRNewswire)

Flavor continues to take flight at Pei Wei Asian Kitchen with the addition of 3 new Wing flavors! Following the spectacular success of their recent menu addition, Honey Sriracha Wings, 3 brand new wing flavors in 3 different size options are landing on Pei Wei's menu.

On November 15th, Pei Wei will be introducing a brand-new menu featuring Sticky Wings, Spicy Korean BBQ Wings, and Mango Habanero Wings. Find remarkable flavor in your choice of 6, 12, or 24 bone-in wings, wok-fired and tossed to perfection!

Pei Wei's trailblazing Honey Sriracha Wings will be joined by 3 new flavor creations. Sweet lovers can discover a delectable, caramelized sauce of white wine, garlic, and soy in the new Sticky Wings. For those craving some spice, enjoy the familiar flavor of Spicy Korean BBQ gochujang sauce in the new Spicy Korean BBQ Wings! Or, dig in to the perfect mix of sweet and spicy with the new Mango Habanero Wings, featuring a signature honey garlic sauce, spicy habanero, and a mango drizzle.

"These new wok-fired wing flavors are a culinary journey that combines tradition with innovation to bring you an experience that expands the boundaries of Asian cuisine," says Enrique Pinon, executive chef at Pei Wei Asian Kitchen. This clever collaboration of classic wings finished in a wok where sauce is given time to caramelize and wings are slightly charred make for a bold new way to enjoy wings that stands out among the crowd. Wing enthusiasts and Pei Wei fans alike are sure to find their perfect flavor match.

Order through the app or online to try 6 wok-tossed wings for only $8.99, 12 wings for only $17.89, or 24 wings for $35.89 at participating Pei Wei locations today!

Bio:

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is the second largest Chinese fast-casual restaurant chain in the US. Their delicious and innovative wok'd to order recipes are prepared with fresh ingredients and bold sauces. Pei Wei currently operates nearly 200 units throughout the US.

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is the second largest Chinese fast-casual restaurant chain in the US. Our delicious and innovative wok’d to order recipes are prepared with fresh ingredients and bold sauces. Pei Wei currently operates 119 locations in 17 states in the US and licenses 13 nontraditional units in airports and college campuses. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pei Wei