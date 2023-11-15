Four up-and-coming Mattamy communities unveil new model homes in Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is excited to announce the opening of four new model homes available for touring, in four distinctly unique communities throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Catch a glimpse of the Bowie model, available at Lakeshore Terrace at River Walk, located in Flower Mound, TX. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) (PRNewswire)

Lakeshore Terrace at River Walk (Flower Mound)

Located in Flower Mound, Lakeshore Terrace at River Walk is a vibrant townhome community offering ample amenities within the upscale, mixed-use community of The River Walk. The new Bowie model at Lakeshore Terrace is a spacious 3-story floorplan boasting five bedrooms, four bathrooms, an open-concept main living space and first-floor bedroom with walk-in closet and private bath. Two additional floorplans are also available, starting from the mid $500s and ranging from 2,400 to 2,656 square feet.

This community is focused on the central attraction, the riverwalk itself, spanning a 3-mile waterway. Northwest of Dallas, Lakeshore Terrace is steps from the Promenade, with shops, grocery stores, an amphitheater and Restaurant Row.

Lakeshore Terrace at River Walk is selling from 4496 North River Walk Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028. Learn more about this community by joining the interest list and visiting the Bowie model. The new home team can be reached at lakeshore.dfw@mattamycorp.com or by phone at 469-771-0850.

City Point (North Richland Hills)

Offering 40 single-family homesites, City Point is located in North Richland Hills, northeast of Fort Worth. Residents of City Point will enjoy prime urban living with access to retail, restaurants and entertainment within walking distance. Now available for in-person viewing, the Makena model is a spacious 3-story floorplan featuring three bedrooms, four bathrooms, an attached two car garage and a covered courtyard. Five floorplans are available, starting from the upper $300s and ranging from 1,558 to 2,572 square feet.

With a nearby trail system, amenity center, pool and open green spaces in addition to being located minutes from downtown Fort Worth, City Point provides residents convenient access to amenities and activities.

City Point is selling from 4301 Henderson Avenue, North Richland Hills, TX 76180. Learn more about City Point by visiting the website and exploring the Makena model. The new home team can be reached at citypoint.dfw@mattamycorp.com or by phone at 469-423-9542.

Tenison Village at Buckner Terrace (Dallas)

Tenison Village at Buckner Terrace can be found just outside the heart of downtown Dallas. A gated urban community, Tenison Village offers two and three-story single-family homes. The new Marley model is a spacious 3-story floorplan featuring three bedrooms, four bathrooms, an attached two car garage and a spacious dining and kitchen area. Five floorplans are available to choose from at Mattamy's Tenison Village community, starting from the mid $400s and ranging from 1,558 to 2,572 square feet.

In Tenison Village, residents gain access to nearby green spaces, walking paths and a community amenity center, pool and courtyard. With proximity to Dallas, Tenison Village conveniently connects residents to notable entertainment, shopping dining and outdoor recreation hot spots, including White Rock Lake and the Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Garden.

Tenison Village at Buckner Terrace is selling from 4803 Aldenbury Street, Dallas, TX 75228. Learn more about Tenison Village by visiting the website and exploring the Marley model. The new home team can be reached at tenisonvillage.dfw@mattamycorp.com or by phone at 469-874-1206.

Wade Settlement (Frisco)

Upon completion, Wade Settlement, located in historic Frisco, will be home to 300 thoughtfully designed, high-end townhomes. The new Jamestown model available at Wade Settlement is a spacious 3-story floorplan and includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a rear lane, attached two car garage. Four floorplans are available to choose from at Mattamy's Wade Settlement community, starting from the mid $500s and ranging from 2,163 to 2,713 square feet. For ample privacy and convenience, all four floorplans offer a first-floor bedroom with walk-in closet and private bath.

Residents of Wade Settlement can enjoy a large private park, amenity center and pool. In addition, this community is close to all the attractions of the Frisco Business District, historic downtown Frisco, Dr Pepper Ballpark and Arena, the Dallas Cowboys' FIT gym and Star event center, Stonebriar Centre and Legacy West.

Frisco's newest townhome community is selling from 4269 Willow Pond Drive, Frisco, TX 75034. To learn more or to book an appointment to tour the Jamestown model, visit us online. The new home team can also be reached at wadesettlement.dfw@mattamycorp.com or by phone at 469-694-2667.

"We are excited to launch these four models in four new communities as a physical testament to showcase what makes living in a Mattamy home and community so special," said John Kuntz, President of Mattamy's Dallas Division. "These new thoughtfully designed and decorated models enhance Mattamy's existing line-up of strategically located communities available for sale throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. With a selection of town and single-family communities to appeal to a wide variety of lifestyles, we encourage you to stop by and see the Mattamy Way for yourself."

Since launching its Dallas Division in 2020, Mattamy Homes has been actively building places people are proud to call home across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. With nine communities currently for sale and more coming soon, there's a community to address geography and lifestyle needs while living up to Mattamy's high standard of delivering the best homeowner experience.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida — and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

