More Than One in Three Americans are at Increased Risk for Type 2 Diabetes, but Changing the Outcome is Possible

More Than One in Three Americans are at Increased Risk for Type 2 Diabetes, but Changing the Outcome is Possible

This World Diabetes Day, new national PSAs encourage risk awareness and healthy lifestyle changes to help reverse prediabetes

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prediabetes is reversible – and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Ad Council want to make sure people know they can change the outcome.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9213558-the-ad-council-cdc-prediabetes-risk-test/

More than 1 in 3 adults – about 98 million Americans -- has prediabetes, and 81% of them don't know they have it. CDC and the Ad Council are launching new public service announcements (PSAs) today as part of the ongoing "Do I Have Prediabetes?" initiative to encourage people to learn their risk of prediabetes.

The new "Be Your Own Hero" PSAs, developed by creative agency Subject Matter+Kivvit, encourages viewers to take the 1-minute prediabetes risk test so they can take steps to delay or prevent type 2 diabetes. If someone receives a high-risk score, the campaign provides additional resources and encourages them to speak with their doctor about getting a blood test to confirm a diagnosis of prediabetes.

Since the award-winning campaign first launched in January 2016, there have been more than 12.7 million online and video risk test completions where people have learned their risk for prediabetes.

"Diabetes is a devastating public health problem, and I cannot overstate the toll that it continues to take on millions of people across the United States," said Christopher Holliday, PhD, MPH, MA, FACHE, director of CDC's Division of Diabetes Translation. "Identifying prediabetes is an opportunity for people to change their story and prevent or delay type 2 diabetes. It's vital that we continue to raise awareness of prediabetes and encourage everyone to learn where they stand."

Prediabetes is a serious health condition that also puts people at risk of other serious conditions including heart attack, stroke, and type 2 diabetes. Research shows that a diagnosis of prediabetes can inspire individuals to embrace lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, managing weight, and being active, that can help prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes.

"This action-packed and engaging new work illustrates the power that each of us has to take control of our own fate – in this case, by taking action to reduce our risk of type 2 diabetes," said Heidi Arthur, chief campaign development officer at the Ad Council.

The PSAs will appear nationwide across broadcast, print, radio, out-of-home, digital banners and social media in English and Spanish. Consistent with the Ad Council's model, the campaign will run in time and space donated by the media.

"The idea centers around the fact that life can throw a lot at you, whether it's navigating daily obstacles or managing something much more serious like type 2 diabetes," said Kevin Richards, Chief Creative Officer at Subject Matter+Kivvit. "The 'Be Your Own Hero' campaign empowers people with a simple way to stay in control of their health."

CDC is working with partners to further amplify the campaign across communities, using evidence-based materials to inform physicians and other health care providers about the screening, diagnosis, and treatment process.

Last year, the Biden-Harris administration announced the National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. The strategy aims to reduce the rising prevalence of diet-related diseases such as type 2 diabetes, through the collective efforts of organizations across the U.S.

To learn more or assess your own risk for prediabetes, visit DoIHavePrediabetes.org.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

CDC works 24/7 protecting America's health, safety, and security. Whether diseases start at home or abroad, are curable or preventable, chronic or acute, or from human activity or deliberate attack, CDC responds to America's most pressing health threats. CDC is headquartered in Atlanta and has experts located throughout the United States and the world.

This project is supported by CDC of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award in the amount of $1.8M. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, CDC/HHS or the U.S. Government.

The Ad Council

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action, and accelerating change around the most pressing issues in America. Since the non-profit's founding, the organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing, and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Waste, Love Has No Labels, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more.

To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org, join the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter, and view campaign creative on YouTube.

Subject Matter+Kivvit

Subject Matter+Kivvit is an integrated consultancy, offering strategic communications, data analytics & insights, government relations, digital strategy, creative content, and advertising services with 200+ employees in Washington D.C., Chicago, New York, New Jersey, and Miami.

View original content:

SOURCE Ad Council