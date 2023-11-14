MasterClass Announces Acclaimed Chef Sohla El-Waylly to Teach How to Reimagine Breakfast

Explores the versatility of breakfast recipes to enjoy any time of day

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best, today announced the launch of "Breakfast All Day" with recipe creator and author Sohla El-Waylly. In this class members will learn tangible tips and recipes for mixing creativity with mastery to serve breakfast all day. The class is available now exclusively on MasterClass, where subscribers have unlimited access to all 185+ instructors with an annual membership.

In this three-part Original Series, El-Waylly and three notable boundary-breaking chefs will show members how to reimagine breakfast beyond the traditional scrambled eggs and buttermilk pancakes. Members will learn how to push the boundaries of what's possible in the kitchen and walk away understanding basic food science principles. Episodes include:

Pancakes: El-Waylly joins the Shopsin siblings for a primer on making pancakes—and turning them into creative meals. Learn what the bubbles are telling you, the power of butter and why a chili cheeseburger pancake is an excellent idea.

Masa: Chef Jorge Gaviria teaches El-Waylly how to master masa, a traditional Mexican staple, and how it can be made for any time of the day. Gaviria and El-Waylly will show members how tortillas, sopes, and tamales are the perfect savory breakfast-for-dinner trio.

Eggs: Eggs are typically the MVP of breakfast yet they are still ripe for reinvention. El-Waylly learns how to make three egg preparations with different vibes and delicious results using Japanese techniques with chef Yuji Haraguchi .

"When it comes to breakfast, there are no rules. You can have breakfast for dinner, or dinner for breakfast," El-Waylly said. "My philosophy, which I'm sharing for the first time, is that anything goes. I'm going to teach members how to have some fun and keep it easy while we remix the classics and make breakfast from dawn to dusk."

El-Waylly is known for her creative cooking techniques, engaging personality and dedication to promoting diversity and representation in the food industry. Her impressive career includes work with several renowned culinary publications and television appearances. Additionally, with the launch of her first cookbook, Start Here: Instructions for Becoming a Better Cook, El-Waylly explains the hows and whys of cooking, introducing the fundamental skills to become a more intuitive and inventive cook.

